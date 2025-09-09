Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup T20: Ateeq Iqbal Becomes Fourth Bowler To Deliver Wicket-Maiden Over In Powerplay

Ateeq Iqbal of Hong Kong made Asia Cup history by being just the fourth bowler to take a first-ever wicket during a match's powerplay phase. The milestone was reached on Tuesday, September 9, during the opening match of the Afghanistan vs. Hong Kong Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Harsh Kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Ateeq Iqbal
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Ateeq Iqbal en route his record wicket-maiden over. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hong Kong's Ateeq Iqbal became fourth bowler to deliver a maiden wicket over in powerplay

  • He reached this milestone during Hong Kong's T20 Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan

  • Mohammad Amir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shahnawaz Dahani are the other bowlers

Hong Kong's Ateeq Iqbal etched his name into Asia Cup history by becoming only the fourth bowler to deliver a maiden wicket over during the powerplay phase of a match.

The milestone was achieved during the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday (September 9).

Historic Spell For Iqbal

Iqbal, a right-arm pacer, dismissed Ibrahim Zadran without conceding a single run in the fourth over after Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in their Group B match.

Mohammad Amir did it for Pakistan against the UAE in Mirpur during the 2016 edition. Bhuvneshwar Kumar matched the feat for India in the same tournament and venue, also against the UAE. Shahnawaz Dahani joined the list in 2022, delivering a maiden wicket over for Pakistan against Hong Kong in Sharjah.

Omarzai's Fastest T20I Fifty

After electing to bat, they slipped to 41/2 in the Powerplay with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) and Ibrahim Zadran (1) departing early. A steady 51-run stand between Sediqullah Atal and Mohammad Nabi (33) rebuilt the innings before Azmatullah Omarzai’s fireworks turned the tide.

Related Content
Related Content

Omarzai smashed a blistering 53 off just 21 balls, registering the fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan, while Atal anchored the innings superbly with an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls.

Hong Kong’s bowlers started well but lost control at the death. Kinchit Shah (2/24) was the pick of the attack, while Ayush Shukla (2/54) proved expensive despite his breakthroughs. Afghanistan’s late flourish leaves Hong Kong needing 189 for victory and a monumental effort to secure their first Asia Cup win.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: HKG In Deep Trouble After Losing Seven Wickets

  2. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  4. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  5. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects

  4. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

  5. Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  3. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

  4. House Committee Releases Sexually Explicit Epstein Birthday Letter Signed By Trump

  5. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis