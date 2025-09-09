Football

Israel 4-5 Italy: Azzurri Prevail In Thrilling Goal Fest In World Cup Qualifiers

In a thrilling nine-goal contest, Italy defeated Israel 5-4 through a late injury time winner by Sandro Tonali in the FIFA European World Cup qualifiers on Monday night in Hungary. Israel opened the scoring through an Italy own goal before half-time. Italy ensured that both teams were locked in at 1-1 at break. With just 10 minutes in regular time left, Italy had raced ahead 4-2 but another own goal and a strike by Israel meant the game went into injury time tied 4-4. Tonali then struck early in the added time to help Italy get three points.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Dor Peretz
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Israel's Dor Peretz scores a goal past Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

2/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Roy Revivo
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Israel's Roy Revivo reacts after missing a chance during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

3/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Mateo Retegui
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Mateo Retegui kicks the ball ahead of Israel's Raz Shlomo during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

4/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Sandro Tonali
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Sandro Tonali scores the winning goal during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

5/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Matteo Politano
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Matteo Politano celebrates scoring a goal during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

6/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Manor Solomon
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Israel's Manor Solomon, left, in action against Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

7/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Sandro Tonali
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Sandro Tonali, right, competes for the ball during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

8/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Sandro Tonali
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's Sandro Tonali scores the winning goal during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

9/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_Gianluigi Donnarumma
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, left, reacts after missing a goal during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

10/10
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Israel vs Italy_2
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Israel vs Italy | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Israel players celebrate their opening goal during a Group I World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  3. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Final Win A ‘Confidence Builder’ For Asia Cup 2025, Says Mike Hesson

  5. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Punjab Weather Update: Flood Crisis Continues Across 23 Districts

  5. Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis