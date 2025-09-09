Israel's Dor Peretz scores a goal past Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Israel's Roy Revivo reacts after missing a chance during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Italy's Mateo Retegui kicks the ball ahead of Israel's Raz Shlomo during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Italy's Sandro Tonali scores the winning goal during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Italy's Matteo Politano celebrates scoring a goal during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Israel's Manor Solomon, left, in action against Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Italy's Sandro Tonali, right, competes for the ball during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, left, reacts after missing a goal during a Group I, World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.
Israel players celebrate their opening goal during a Group I World Cup qualifier soccer match between Israel and Italy at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary.