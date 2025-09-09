Football

Israel 4-5 Italy: Azzurri Prevail In Thrilling Goal Fest In World Cup Qualifiers

In a thrilling nine-goal contest, Italy defeated Israel 5-4 through a late injury time winner by Sandro Tonali in the FIFA European World Cup qualifiers on Monday night in Hungary. Israel opened the scoring through an Italy own goal before half-time. Italy ensured that both teams were locked in at 1-1 at break. With just 10 minutes in regular time left, Italy had raced ahead 4-2 but another own goal and a strike by Israel meant the game went into injury time tied 4-4. Tonali then struck early in the added time to help Italy get three points.