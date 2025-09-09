Sports

Iffland Remains Invincible As She Secures Ninth Red Bull Cliff Diving Title In Mostar

Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland secured a record-extending ninth Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series title with victory in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina, while Romanian Constantin Popovici recorded his 10th career victory to remain in contention for a second King Kahekili trophy. Here is all you need to know. In the women’s competition, Iffland delivered another stunning display of consistency and unerring precision as she wrapped up the title with a stop to spare. Just days before her 34th birthday, the Australian began the celebrations early as she thrilled a huge crowd on the Neretva River. While Thursday’s first round set the tone for the irrepressible champion, it was Friday’s second round stunner from the 21m platform which propelled her to the cusp of a ninth successive title – a sumptuous Forward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Pike which earned scores of 9.5 from the judges and a barely needed bonus championship point for the competition’s best dive.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: Rhiannan Iffland of Australia
Rhiannan Iffland | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: Constantin Popovici
Constantin Popovici | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Constantin Popovici of Romania dives from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar:James Lichtenstein, Constantin Popovici and Gary Hunt
James Lichtenstein, Constantin Popovici and Gary Hunt | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

(L-R) James Lichtenstein of the USA, Constantin Popovici of Romania and Gary Hunt of France react on the podium at Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: Rhiannan Iffland and Constantin Popovici
Rhiannan Iffland and Constantin Popovici | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Event winners Rhiannan Iffland (L) of Australia and Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrate on the podium at Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: Xantheia Pennisi, Rhiannan Iffland and Kaylea Arnett
Xantheia Pennisi, Rhiannan Iffland and Kaylea Arnett | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

(L-R) Xantheia Pennisi and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, and Kaylea Arnett of the USA react on the podium at Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland
Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Series leaders Gary Hunt (L) of France and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia pose for a photo during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: Gary Hunt
Gary Hunt | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Gary Hunt of France dives from the 27.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: Rhiannan Iffland
Rhiannan Iffland | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia acknowledges the crowd from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar: James Lichtenstein
James Lichtenstein | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

James Lichtenstein of the USA dives from the 27.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.

