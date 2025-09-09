Sports

Iffland Remains Invincible As She Secures Ninth Red Bull Cliff Diving Title In Mostar

Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland secured a record-extending ninth Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series title with victory in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina, while Romanian Constantin Popovici recorded his 10th career victory to remain in contention for a second King Kahekili trophy. Here is all you need to know. In the women’s competition, Iffland delivered another stunning display of consistency and unerring precision as she wrapped up the title with a stop to spare. Just days before her 34th birthday, the Australian began the celebrations early as she thrilled a huge crowd on the Neretva River. While Thursday’s first round set the tone for the irrepressible champion, it was Friday’s second round stunner from the 21m platform which propelled her to the cusp of a ninth successive title – a sumptuous Forward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Pike which earned scores of 9.5 from the judges and a barely needed bonus championship point for the competition’s best dive.