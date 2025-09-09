Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
Constantin Popovici of Romania dives from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
(L-R) James Lichtenstein of the USA, Constantin Popovici of Romania and Gary Hunt of France react on the podium at Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
Event winners Rhiannan Iffland (L) of Australia and Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrate on the podium at Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
(L-R) Xantheia Pennisi and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, and Kaylea Arnett of the USA react on the podium at Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
Series leaders Gary Hunt (L) of France and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia pose for a photo during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
Gary Hunt of France dives from the 27.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia acknowledges the crowd from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.
James Lichtenstein of the USA dives from the 27.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 6, 2025.