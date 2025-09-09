Sports

Buffalo Bills 41-40 Baltimore Ravens, NFL: Allen Leads From Front In Dramatic Comeback Win

Buffalo Bills overturned a 15-point deficit in the last quarter to earn an improbable 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to kick off their NFL 2025-26 campaign in a dramatic manner. Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, played a starring role as the Bills took advantage of a Derrick Henry fumble in the final minutes. Allen and co clinched the match with a walk-off field goal by Matt Pratter with no time left on clock.