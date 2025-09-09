Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates the team's win over Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a gam-winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) is lifted by teammate Spencer Brown (79) as he celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.