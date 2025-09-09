Sports

Buffalo Bills 41-40 Baltimore Ravens, NFL: Allen Leads From Front In Dramatic Comeback Win

Buffalo Bills overturned a 15-point deficit in the last quarter to earn an improbable 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to kick off their NFL 2025-26 campaign in a dramatic manner. Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, played a starring role as the Bills took advantage of a Derrick Henry fumble in the final minutes. Allen and co clinched the match with a walk-off field goal by Matt Pratter with no time left on clock.

National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: Josh Allen
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates the team's win over Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.

2/8
National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: Lamar Jackson
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.

3/8
National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: Matt Prater
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a gam-winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.

4/8
National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: Terrel Bernard
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, New York.

5/8
National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: Josh Allen
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.

6/8
National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: DeAndre Hopkins
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.

7/8
National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: Josh Allen
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.

8/8
National Football League Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens match photos: James Cook
NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens | Photo: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) is lifted by teammate Spencer Brown (79) as he celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York.

