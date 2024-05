Cricket

IPL 2024: CSK Surge Ahead In Playoffs Race With 5-Wicket Win Over RR - In Pics

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings surged ahead in the race for a play-offs berth with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of Indian Premier League 2024, at Chepauk on Sunday (May 12). Pacer Simarjeet Singh shone with career-best figures of 3/26 in a low-scoring match, which had its share of drama as Ravindra Jadeja was given out for obstructing the field. CSK chased down a target of 142 with 10 balls to spare on a challenging pitch. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad stayed unbeaten for a 41-ball 42 to guide the hosts through.