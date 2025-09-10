Bolivia Vs Brazil Live Streaming, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Bolivia face Brazil in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Municipal Villa Ingenio, with history firmly against them
Brazil, already qualified, come in with strong momentum under Carlo Ancelotti after back-to-back wins
Head-to-head: in 33 meetings, Brazil have won 24 times, Bolivia only 5, with 4 draws
The South American leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers wraps up this Wednesday, 10 September, as Bolivia host Brazil at the Municipal Villa Ingenio. For the home side, it’s another daunting challenge against a team that has consistently had their number. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Bolivia vs Brazil live.
History has not been kind to Bolivia in this matchup. Brazil have dominated recent meetings, punishing them with goals and leaving little room for resistance. The last clash ended in a heavy 5-1 defeat for Bolivia.
Brazil arrive in El Alto with qualification already secured, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men are showing no signs of easing up. Since the Italian tactician took charge, the Selecao have rediscovered their sharpness, stringing together results that suggest they are on the rise once more.
Momentum is firmly with the visitors. Fresh from a commanding 3-0 win over Chile, Brazil are chasing their third consecutive victory under Ancelotti. The squad looks settled, the attack is clicking, and the balance of the side has improved in recent outings.
For Bolivia, the picture is far bleaker. They were outclassed 3-0 by Colombia in their most recent outing and now have to find a way to stand firm against Brazil’s firepower. Playing at altitude gives them some advantage, but whether that will be enough to trouble a rejuvenated Brazil remains doubtful.
Bolivia Vs Brazil Football Head-To-Head
These two sides have clashed 33 times in international football, and the numbers paint a clear picture of dominance. Brazil have come out on top in 24 of those encounters, while Bolivia have managed just five wins. The remaining four meetings have ended in draws, underlining how heavily the balance has tilted in favour of the Selecao over the years.
Bolivia Vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch Bolivia vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
The Bolivia vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played on Wednesday, 10 September at 5:00 am IST.
Where to watch Bolivia vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will not be available for live telecast or streaming in India.