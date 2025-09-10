Bolivia Vs Brazil Live Streaming, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Bolivia Vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Get live streaming, preview and head to head record for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Bolivia and Brazil to be played on Wednesday, 10 September at Estadio Municipal El Alto

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bolivia Vs Brazil Live Streaming, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Preview
Bolivia Vs Brazil Live Streaming, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: Brazil football team players during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bolivia face Brazil in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Municipal Villa Ingenio, with history firmly against them

  • Brazil, already qualified, come in with strong momentum under Carlo Ancelotti after back-to-back wins

  • Head-to-head: in 33 meetings, Brazil have won 24 times, Bolivia only 5, with 4 draws

The South American leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers wraps up this Wednesday, 10 September, as Bolivia host Brazil at the Municipal Villa Ingenio. For the home side, it’s another daunting challenge against a team that has consistently had their number. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Bolivia vs Brazil live.

History has not been kind to Bolivia in this matchup. Brazil have dominated recent meetings, punishing them with goals and leaving little room for resistance. The last clash ended in a heavy 5-1 defeat for Bolivia.

Brazil arrive in El Alto with qualification already secured, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men are showing no signs of easing up. Since the Italian tactician took charge, the Selecao have rediscovered their sharpness, stringing together results that suggest they are on the rise once more.

Momentum is firmly with the visitors. Fresh from a commanding 3-0 win over Chile, Brazil are chasing their third consecutive victory under Ancelotti. The squad looks settled, the attack is clicking, and the balance of the side has improved in recent outings.

Related Content
Related Content

For Bolivia, the picture is far bleaker. They were outclassed 3-0 by Colombia in their most recent outing and now have to find a way to stand firm against Brazil’s firepower. Playing at altitude gives them some advantage, but whether that will be enough to trouble a rejuvenated Brazil remains doubtful.

Bolivia Vs Brazil Football Head-To-Head

These two sides have clashed 33 times in international football, and the numbers paint a clear picture of dominance. Brazil have come out on top in 24 of those encounters, while Bolivia have managed just five wins. The remaining four meetings have ended in draws, underlining how heavily the balance has tilted in favour of the Selecao over the years.

Bolivia Vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming

When to watch Bolivia vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Bolivia vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played on Wednesday, 10 September at 5:00 am IST.

Where to watch Bolivia vs Brazil, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will not be available for live telecast or streaming in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup T20: Rashid Khan Happy With Spin Riches After 94-Run Win

  3. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report

  5. SA20 Auction 2025-26: Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Markram, Mulder And Others Strike Big

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  4. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

  5. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  2. Violence Escalates in Nepal as Protestors Torch PM's Residence

  3. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  4. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  5. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis