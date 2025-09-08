Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

- A Pakistani national from Sargodha was arrested by BSF troops near the International Border in Jammu’s R S Pura sector on the night of September 8.
- The intruder was detained after being spotted near the border fence; warning shots were fired during the incident.
- Pakistani currency was recovered from him, and he is being interrogated to establish the motive for crossing into Indian territory.
A man from Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab province was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in the R S Pura sector on the evening of September 8, the Hindu reported.
Alert troops stationed at the Octroi outpost apprehended him around 9:20 pm after observing suspicious activity near the border fence.
Upon challenge, the intruder was detained, and a few rounds were fired as a precautionary measure.
Authorities recovered Pakistani currency on his person. The individual, identified as Siraj Khan, is currently undergoing interrogation to determine the purpose behind his attempt to enter Indian territory. Further investigation is underway.