Encounter In Kulgam’s Gudar Forest: Army Jawan Injured, Two Terrorists Trapped

- An encounter broke out in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.
- Terrorists opened fire on security personnel during the operation, leaving one Army jawan injured.
- Two terrorists are believed to be trapped, and the gunbattle is ongoing, with security forces working to neutralize the threat and protect civilians.
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on September 8, following credible intelligence about militant presence, India TV reported.
Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and CRPF launched a search operation that escalated into a gunbattle when terrorists opened fire on security positions. An Army soldier was injured during the exchange, according to police officials.
The confrontation is still underway, with two terrorists believed to be trapped in the forest region. Security forces have intensified efforts to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of local civilians.
- This is a developing story.