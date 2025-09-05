Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

05 terror attacks recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2025, mainly by TTP.
Civilians and security forces targeted through IEDs, ambushes, and killings.
Experts warn military action alone is insufficient; call for dialogue and development.
Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed a staggering 605 terror attacks in 2025, according to a recent report highlighting the region’s worsening security situation.
According to PTI, the figures come just days after six personnel of Pakistan’s security forces were killed in separate militant strikes in the province, underlining the scale of the threat posed by extremist groups.
Officials said that most of the attacks were carried out by banned outfits, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has stepped up its insurgency following the breakdown of peace talks with the government in 2022.
The attacks targeted both civilians and security personnel, with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ambushes, and targeted killings becoming increasingly common. Despite repeated military operations in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan, militants continue to regroup and strike at will.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a porous frontier with Afghanistan, has long been a flashpoint for militancy. Security experts believe the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021 further emboldened the TTP, allowing it to expand its networks across the border.
According to PTI, the provincial government has urged Islamabad to step up counterterrorism measures, strengthen intelligence coordination, and accelerate rehabilitation of conflict-hit areas. However, critics argue that a purely military response will not suffice, and stress the need for political dialogue, economic development, and deradicalization programs to achieve lasting peace.