Ecuador Vs Argentina Live Streaming, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Ecuador host Argentina on Wednesday, 10 September, at Estadio Banco Pichincha in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers; both teams have already qualified
Argentina rest Lionel Messi and miss Cristian Romero; Nicolas Otamendi captains, with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez leading the attack
Argentina lead head-to-head 25-5 with 11 draws in 41 meetings against Ecuador
Ecuador are set to host Argentina at Estadio Banco Pichincha on Wednesday, 10 September, for Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Get Ecuador vs Argentina live streaming details here.
After a 0-0 draw with Paraguay, Ecuador sit fifth but have already booked their spot in the next World Cup, giving them some breathing room ahead of this high-stakes clash.
Argentina, meanwhile, are atop the standings but will be eager to bounce back after being held to a draw against Ecuador earlier in the qualifiers. Under Lionel Scaloni, the Albiceleste became the first team to punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, and they’ll be aiming to assert their dominance once again on Ecuadorian soil.
With Lionel Messi rested for this match, Nicolas Otamendi will take over as captain, while coach Lionel Scaloni adjusts for Cristian Romero’s suspension. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are set to lead the attack in Messi’s absence.
Both sides know what’s at stake, not just pride, but momentum as the qualifiers wrap up.
Ecuador will look to defend their home turf, while Argentina will aim for a convincing win to maintain their perfect record and continue their march toward the next World Cup.
The South American section of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, organized by CONMEBOL, decides which teams will secure a place at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
With six direct spots and one inter-confederation play-off slot on offer, the race is already on. CONMEBOL kicked off qualifying first, with Paraguay taking on Peru in the opening match of the global qualification campaign.
Ecuador Vs Argentina Football Head-To-Head
Argentina have dominated their meetings with Ecuador, winning 25 of the 41 matches between the two sides, while Ecuador have managed just five victories and 11 games have ended in draws. Three-time World Cup winners Argentina clearly hold the upper hand in this fixture.
Ecuador Vs Argentina, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch Ecuador vs Argentina, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
The Ecuador vs Argentina, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played on Wednesday, 10 September at 4:30 am IST.
Where to watch Ecuador vs Argentina, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
The Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match won’t be broadcast live on TV in India, but fans can watch it via live stream on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.