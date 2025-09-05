Lionel Messi Update: Argentina Star To Miss CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Against Ecuador

The Inter Miami CF forward won't be playing his side's game against Ecuador which will be played at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers CONMEBOL match Argentina vs Venezuela_Julian Alvarez, Leo Messi
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina captain Messi celebrates a goal against Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has provided a major update on his availability for his side's next match in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Ecuador on September 10. Following Albiceleste's 3-0 win over Venezuela, Messi spoke about his interaction with manager Lionel Scaloni.

He said, “I spoke with Leo (Scaloni) and we decided, or rather he decided, that I should rest. I’m coming back from an injury and although I’m fine now, we prefer to avoid travelling and playing another game, so I can rest up for what’s coming next.”

The Inter Miami CF forward won't be playing his side's game against Ecuador which will be played at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil.

Speaking of Messi, the former Barcelona and PSG ace was at the heart of their victory over Venezuela, scoring two goals as they won 3-0 in front of a vociferous Monumental Stadium crowd, that also gave him a bidding farewell.

“Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi said. “I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

Messi is yet to give any clues about when he will retire from the top level of the sport. But the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup will begin in 2027, when he’s 40.

The Argentina captain scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, and Lautaro Martinez added a goal in the 76th.

Messi now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers and remains as the all-time scoring leader. His Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez has 29 goals in continental qualifying, but he has retired from Uruguay’s national team. Bolivia’s Marcelo Moreno Martins is third with 22.

Looking ahead, Messi clarified that he will only compete in next year’s World Cup if he feels physically fit.

“I’m excited, eager. It’s day by day, feeling the sensations. If I feel good, I enjoy it; if not, I’d rather not be there,” he said, adding that the nine months until the tournament kicks off “is a long time.”

(With AP inputs)

