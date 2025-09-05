Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT
First Half ends, Argentina 1, Venezuela 0.
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Another Fine Save
A fine interchange between Almada and Alvarez and the former then takes an audacious shot inside the Venezuelan box but Rafael Como produces a fine one-handed save to deny the Atleti forward.
Argentina 1-0 Venezuela 45+1'
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Fans Inside The Stadium Get What They Came To See
Chants of 'Messi, Messi' ring around the Monumental Stadium as the Argentine great scores for his country. A great pass from Paredes finds Julian Alvarez who rounds the Venezuelan keeper to find Messi, and the latter does no mistake to score.
Argentina 1-0 Venezuela 39'
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Monumental Stadium Bouncing
Despite the lack of action on the field, the fans inside the Monumental Stadium are no short of fun and fervour. The stadium is bouncing and are creating the noise, exactly what their team requires as they look to clinch a win for Messi.
Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 31'
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Messi Produces A Shot
Almada is proving to be quite potent tonight as the Atleti forward runs down the left flank and then finds Messi unmarked as the Inter Miami CF forward shoots only for the VEN keeper to produce a fine save.
Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 26'
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Messi With His Three Sons Ahead Of Kick-off
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: No Breakthrough
Still no breakthrough in the game as Argentina finding it hard to break the Venezuela. Elsewhere, Cristian Cásseres goes in the ref's book for a bad foul.
Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 16'
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG With The Ball
Venezuela are sitting so deep, that Argentina are finding hard to open them at the back. However, ARG's trump card remains Lionel Messi and if he starts weaving his wand, then the Venezuelans will have a tough evening.
Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 7'
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: KO!
And we are underway at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires as Argentina look to start off brightly against Venezuela.
Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 1'
Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Parades, Messsi, Almada, Mastatuono, Alvarez
Venezuela: Romo, Navarro, Angel, Ferraresi, Navarro, Rincon, Casseres Jr., Aramburu, Savarino, Rondon, Bello