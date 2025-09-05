Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Messi Scores On His Home Farewell

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: The Albiceleste have already sealed a berth, while their seventh-placed opponent is still vying for a playoff spot. Catch all the action from the football qualifying match featuring Lionel Messi at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel-Messi-Argentina-AP-Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi embraces his sons prior to a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Venezuela at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. AP/Gustavo Garello
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers clash between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday (September 5 as per India time). The Albiceleste have already qualified for the showpiece and sit comfortably on top of the standings with 35 points, but their seventh-placed opponent Venezuela is still vying for a CONMEBOL playoff spot. Football superstar Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is set to play his final World Cup qualifier in Argentina with his family expected to be in attendance. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.
LIVE UPDATES

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT

First Half ends, Argentina 1, Venezuela 0.

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Another Fine Save

A fine interchange between Almada and Alvarez and the former then takes an audacious shot inside the Venezuelan box but Rafael Como produces a fine one-handed save to deny the Atleti forward.

Argentina 1-0 Venezuela 45+1'

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Fans Inside The Stadium Get What They Came To See

Chants of 'Messi, Messi' ring around the Monumental Stadium as the Argentine great scores for his country. A great pass from Paredes finds Julian Alvarez who rounds the Venezuelan keeper to find Messi, and the latter does no mistake to score.

Argentina 1-0 Venezuela 39'

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Monumental Stadium Bouncing

Despite the lack of action on the field, the fans inside the Monumental Stadium are no short of fun and fervour. The stadium is bouncing and are creating the noise, exactly what their team requires as they look to clinch a win for Messi.

Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 31'

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Messi Produces A Shot

Almada is proving to be quite potent tonight as the Atleti forward runs down the left flank and then finds Messi unmarked as the Inter Miami CF forward shoots only for the VEN keeper to produce a fine save.

Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 26'

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Messi With His Three Sons Ahead Of Kick-off

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: No Breakthrough

Still no breakthrough in the game as Argentina finding it hard to break the Venezuela. Elsewhere, Cristian Cásseres goes in the ref's book for a bad foul.

Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 16'

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG With The Ball

Venezuela are sitting so deep, that Argentina are finding hard to open them at the back. However, ARG's trump card remains Lionel Messi and if he starts weaving his wand, then the Venezuelans will have a tough evening.

Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 7'

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: KO!

And we are underway at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires as Argentina look to start off brightly against Venezuela.

Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 1'

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs

Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Parades, Messsi, Almada, Mastatuono, Alvarez

Venezuela: Romo, Navarro, Angel, Ferraresi, Navarro, Rincon, Casseres Jr., Aramburu, Savarino, Rondon, Bello

Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some delectable football action. The final phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers pits Argentina against Venezuela, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the match in our blog.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  2. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  3. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

  4. Meerut Mavericks Vs Lucknow Falcons, UP T20 League Qualifier 2: MM Beat LF By 19 Runs, Enter Final

  5. India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. K N Tripathi FIR: Former Congress Minister Accused Of Slapping Bodyguards, Hurling Casteist Abuse

  3. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  4. GST 2.0: Big Relief For Consumers, Big Questions For Businesses And The Government

  5. Bihar Bandh Today: NDA Calls Shutdown Over PM Modi Abuse Video, Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  2. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  5. China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month