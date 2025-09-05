Argentina's Lionel Messi embraces his sons prior to a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Venezuela at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. AP/Gustavo Garello

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers clash between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday (September 5 as per India time). The Albiceleste have already qualified for the showpiece and sit comfortably on top of the standings with 35 points, but their seventh-placed opponent Venezuela is still vying for a CONMEBOL playoff spot. Football superstar Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is set to play his final World Cup qualifier in Argentina with his family expected to be in attendance. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Sept 2025, 05:55:27 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT First Half ends, Argentina 1, Venezuela 0.

5 Sept 2025, 05:54:56 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Another Fine Save A fine interchange between Almada and Alvarez and the former then takes an audacious shot inside the Venezuelan box but Rafael Como produces a fine one-handed save to deny the Atleti forward. Argentina 1-0 Venezuela 45+1'

5 Sept 2025, 05:47:43 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Fans Inside The Stadium Get What They Came To See Chants of 'Messi, Messi' ring around the Monumental Stadium as the Argentine great scores for his country. A great pass from Paredes finds Julian Alvarez who rounds the Venezuelan keeper to find Messi, and the latter does no mistake to score. Argentina 1-0 Venezuela 39'

5 Sept 2025, 05:39:20 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Monumental Stadium Bouncing Despite the lack of action on the field, the fans inside the Monumental Stadium are no short of fun and fervour. The stadium is bouncing and are creating the noise, exactly what their team requires as they look to clinch a win for Messi. Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 31'

5 Sept 2025, 05:34:02 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Messi Produces A Shot Almada is proving to be quite potent tonight as the Atleti forward runs down the left flank and then finds Messi unmarked as the Inter Miami CF forward shoots only for the VEN keeper to produce a fine save. Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 26'

5 Sept 2025, 05:27:41 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Messi With His Three Sons Ahead Of Kick-off View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report Football (@brfootball)

5 Sept 2025, 05:22:37 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: No Breakthrough Still no breakthrough in the game as Argentina finding it hard to break the Venezuela. Elsewhere, Cristian Cásseres goes in the ref's book for a bad foul. Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 16'

5 Sept 2025, 05:14:49 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ARG With The Ball Venezuela are sitting so deep, that Argentina are finding hard to open them at the back. However, ARG's trump card remains Lionel Messi and if he starts weaving his wand, then the Venezuelans will have a tough evening. Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 7'

5 Sept 2025, 05:08:57 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: KO! And we are underway at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires as Argentina look to start off brightly against Venezuela. Argentina 0-0 Venezuela 1'

5 Sept 2025, 05:00:29 am IST Argentina Vs Venezuela Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Parades, Messsi, Almada, Mastatuono, Alvarez Venezuela: Romo, Navarro, Angel, Ferraresi, Navarro, Rincon, Casseres Jr., Aramburu, Savarino, Rondon, Bello