Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

A protester shouts slogans carrying national flag after burning down a police station during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote in the Vice-Presidential elections, at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi.
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi casts her vote in the Vice-Presidential elections, at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi.
In this photo released by Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, attends the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (6 th BIMSTEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
In this image posted, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah lays a wreath to pay tribute to the fallen brave hearts who lost their lives in Kulgam following an encounter between security forces and terrorists.
Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid shows a victory sign during voting in the Vice-Presidential elections, at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi. Rashid Engineer has been lodged in jail since 2019.
A youngster makes his way through murky water at a flood-hit area as the level of the Yamuna river continues to recede, in New Delhi.