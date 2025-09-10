Chile Vs Uruguay Live Streaming, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Chile vs Uruguay in Santiago, hosts sit bottom with 2 wins from 17 and no goals in last five games
Uruguay already through after a 3-0 win over Peru, but only 1 away win in qualifiers
Uruguay dominant head-to-head, 49 wins to Chile’s 18, including 4 of last 5 meetings
Chile will host Uruguay in their final CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on Wednesday, 10 September, at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago, bringing the curtain down on the campaign. Get Chile vs Uruguay live streaming info right here.
For the hosts, it has been a campaign to forget. A return of just two victories in 17 outings, alongside four draws and 11 defeats, has left La Roja anchored to the foot of the table and condemned to watching a third successive World Cup from the sidelines.
Goals have been just as scarce as points, with Chile failing to find the net in each of their last five matches.
Instability in the dugout has only made matters worse. Ricardo Gareca’s short-lived reign ended in June, and under-20 boss Nicolas Cordova was handed interim charge.
His first test came against Brazil last week, where strikes from Estevao Willian, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes handed Chile a bruising 3-0 loss, their eighth defeat in nine away qualifiers.
Uruguay, on the other hand, have already achieved their primary mission. Marcelo Bielsa’s side booked their ticket to 2026 FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Peru in Montevideo.
Roberto Aguirre opened the scoring before Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Federico Vinas sealed the result in the second half. That victory secured La Celeste’s fifth straight World Cup appearance and left them sitting third in the standings.
Even so, Uruguay’s away record remains underwhelming. Across eight road trips, they have managed only one win, though it was a memorable one, a 2-0 triumph over Argentina in Buenos Aires in November 2023.
Chile Vs Uruguay Football Head-To-Head
The two nations have faced each other 88 times in total. Uruguay hold a dominant record with 49 victories, while Chile have managed 18 wins, and 21 encounters have ended level. Recent history has also tilted heavily in La Celeste’s favour, they have beaten Chile in four of the last five clashes, including a 3-1 triumph in Montevideo in September 2023.
Chile Vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch Chile vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
The Chile vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played on Wednesday, 10 September at 5:00 am IST.
Where to watch Chile vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
The Chile vs Uruguay CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will not be broadcast on television in India, but it will be available for live streaming on FanCode.