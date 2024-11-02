Cricket

BGT: Australia's D'Costa Cites Shaw's Decline As Cautionary Example For Selectors To Not Rush Konstas

Well-known Australian batting coach Neil D'Costa has cited Prithvi Shaw's decline in international cricket as a cautionary example, urging Australian selectors not to "rush" 19-year-old sensation Sam Konstas into Test cricket for the blockbuster series against India

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
sam konstas X photo
Australia's teenager batter Sam Konstas during a domestic cricket match. Photo: X
info_icon

Well-known Australian batting coach Neil D'Costa has cited Prithvi Shaw's decline in international cricket as a cautionary example, urging Australian selectors not to "rush" 19-year-old sensation Sam Konstas into Test cricket for the blockbuster series against India. (More Cricket News)

He says Konstas isn't ready for the traditional five-day format yet, joining the debate around who would partner Usman Khawaja at the top in the five-match rubber against their fierce rivals from the sub-continent.

D'Costa, who was born to Anglo-Indian parents hailing from Chennai, has in the past coached Michael Clarke, the late Phillip Hughes, and helped Mitchell Starc switch to fast bowling from wicket-keeping.

The 53-year-old D'Costa has also worked on Konstas' batting in the past but the young New South Welshman is now coached by Tahmid Islam, an ex-Bangladesh first-class player, and former Australian star Shane Watson.

He reckons handing Konstas Test debut now would do him more harm than good.

"He could be a good player for 100 Tests. If they put him in now, he might only play 10 Tests," D'Costa, who is now Marnus Labuschagne's coach, was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

India captain Rohit Sharma (first from left) and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. - File
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Cancel Intra-Squad Match To Focus On Net Practice

BY PTI

Konstas, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft among others are looking to get into the Australian XI as Khawaja's opening partner in the series against India.

The series starts on November 22 in Perth.

D'Costa said, "He's (Konstas) another player who has shown great potential but let him play two years of Sheffield Shield," D’Costa said.

"Let him understand the grounds (in Australia), understand the flows (of the game), understand himself and understand the game. If he's good enough, he will get the runs, and he'll be in (the team in) a little bit.

"It's just ridiculous (talk of rushing him in). How's Prithvi Shaw going? I could see his weaknesses before he went in."

After successive Sheffield Shield hundreds for NSW against South Australia last month, Konstas' name was thrown up as a potential replacement for David Warner.

The teenager then made 2 and 43 against Victoria before a duck and 16 for Australia A against India A in Mackay.

D'Costa, who started coaching aged 19, is a Level 3 coach with degrees in Sports Science, Sports Coaching and Psychology.

He has also worked as the Vidharbha Cricket Association's Residential Academy head coach.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Ish Sodhi Traps Pant For 60| IND - 181/5; NZ - 235
  2. BGT: Australia's D'Costa Cites Shaw's Decline As Cautionary Example For Selectors To Not Rush Konstas
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Mitchell Believes Mumbai Game Evenly Poised Despite India’s Late Collapse
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  2. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
  4. Girona Vs Leganes, La Liga: Michel Says Hosts Will Improve When Injured Players Return
  5. Dortmund Vs Leipzig Preview, Bundesliga: Kobel Ruled Out, But Sahin Confident Of Revival
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  2. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  3. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  4. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  5. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  4. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  5. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
World News
  1. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
  2. Pakistan: 9 Killed, Including 5 Children, In Restive Balochistan Bomb Blast; 27 Injured
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  5. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival