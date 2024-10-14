Cricket

India A Tour Of Australia: Aussies Reveal Squad; 17-year-old Batting Sensation Sam Konstas Called Up

India A will play two first-class matches in Mackay (Oct 31-Nov 4) and Melbourne (Nov 7-10) against hosts Australia A, as a build-up to the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Sam Konstas Photo: X/cricketcomau
Teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas has been named in Australia's 17-member 'A' squad, led by Nathan McSweeney, for the upcoming first-class matches against India A. (More Cricket News)

Kontas, 19, received a call-up following his twin centuries in the first match of the Sheffield Shield, becoming the youngest player to achieve the feat since the legendary Ricky Ponting.

Konstas will eye the opening slot which has possibly been left vacant after Cameron Green was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a stress fracture in his lower back, which will require surgery.

Cameron Green. - X/cricketcomau
Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The squad also has Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris and Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster, who had also scored a hundred against Victoria in the Shield season.

"We are really excited by this squad, particularly after some of the tremendous performances to start the Sheffield Shield season," Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey said.

"As always with Australia A selection we have picked a side we hope can present performances which are compelling for the upcoming Test summer, whilst also rewarding players for strong domestic form in roles we see as being important further afield.

"Australia A squads are pleasingly challenging to select which highlights the depth and talent coming through to accompany those more senior players on the edge of international recall.

"It will be a great opportunity for these players to shine against a strong Test nation looking to prepare for what is going to be a captivating summer of Test cricket.”

Australia A squad

Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster.

