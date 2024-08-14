Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick

Border Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, ICC Photo
India have won the Border Gavaskar Trophy the last four times, including back-to-back away series victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Photo: ICC
Former head coach Ravi Shastri has backed India to complete a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia, continuing their recent supremacy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (More Cricket News)

The super-awaited five-match blockbuster Test series between the two cricketing powerhouses will get underway in November, and Shastri believes India are fully oiled to fly down under and retain the trophy. 

India have won the last two Test series in Australia, and now have the trophy since 2015, since the hosts won 2-0. 

However, Australia beat India in the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. 

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia over five Test matches is going to be a humdinger,” Shastri was quoted as saying by the ICC. 

Shastri believes if India have the bowlers fit and ready, and can bat well under tricky conditions and come through in the big moments, they can beat Australia again and complete a hat-trick.

“It is going to be one heck of a series, and India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they've got their bowlers fit, and if they can bat well, they can tickle [beat] Australia once again,” he added.

The five tests will be played in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. India will also play a two-day game against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. 

