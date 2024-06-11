Cricket

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Visits NFL Headquarters In New York

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is in the United States for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York with the BCCI saying the move was aimed at "fostering international sporting collaborations." (More Sports News)

BCCI secretary Shah is in the United States for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"In a significant move towards fostering international sporting collaborations, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York," the Board said in a statement.

The BCCI organises the IPL that has become the world's second-richest sports league in terms of per match value, behind USA's National Football League.

United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. - Photo: AP/PTI
India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Match 25 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL and T20 cricket have grown exponentially.

During the visit, the BCCI said Shah held "productive discussions" with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team, focusing on sharing best practices, exchanging innovative ideas, and enhancing fan engagement and experiences.

Shah presented a customised helmet adorned with the BCCI logo and a Team India jersey to Commissioner Goodell.

In a gesture symbolizing the collaboration, Shah received a trademark NFL ball in return.

According to the BCCI, the exchange underscores the deepening relationship and shared vision between cricket and American Football, two of the world's most popular sports.

"This historic interaction between the BCCI and the NFL paves the way for innovative ideas and opportunities, marking a significant milestone in the cross-cultural sporting dialogue between India and the United States," the BCCI said in conclusion.

