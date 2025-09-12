Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 5

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in Match 5 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on September 13. Read about key T20I stats from BAN vs SL ahead of this clash.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, More – Key Stats
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other in multiple T20I encounters, with a fairly balanced record. Photo: X/BCBtigers
  • Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other in multiple T20I encounters, with a fairly balanced record

  • Bangladesh’s highest T20I total: 215/5 vs Sri Lanka in 2018 at Colombo

  • Sri Lanka’s highest T20I total: 260/6 vs Kenya in 2007 at Johannesburg

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in a key Group B encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13. After a strong win over Hong Kong, Bangladesh aim to maintain momentum, led by Litton Das.

Sri Lanka, playing their first game of the tournament, rely on skipper Charith Asalanka and spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga to navigate the slow UAE pitches and make a strong start.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Key Stats

Highest T20I Totals

Bangladesh: 215/5 in 19.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at Colombo on March 10, 2018 (Won).

Sri Lanka: 260/6 in 20 overs vs Kenya at Johannesburg on September 14, 2007 (Won).

Top Batters in T20Is

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan – 2,551 runs in 129 innings at an average of 23.19 and strike rate of 121.18.
Litton Das – 2,496 runs in 109 innings at an average of 24.00 and strike rate of 126.95.
Mahmudullah – 2,444 runs in 130 innings at an average of 23.50 and strike rate of 117.38.

Sri Lanka:
MDKJ Perera – 1,597 runs in 81 innings at a strike rate of 133.37.
BKG Mendis – 1,573 runs in 84 innings at a strike rate of 131.97.
P Nissanka – 1,584 runs in 67 innings at a strike rate of 123.10.

Leading Bowlers in T20Is

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan – 149 wickets in 126 innings at an economy of 6.81.
Mustafizur Rahman – 142 wickets in 113 innings at an economy of 7.29.
Taskin Ahmed – 96 wickets in 77 innings at an economy of 7.59.

Sri Lanka:

PW Hasaranga – 131 wickets in 77 innings at an economy of 6.98.
SL Malinga – 107 wickets in 83 innings at an economy of 7.42.

BAW Mendis – 66 wickets in 39 innings at an economy of 6.45.

In their last T20I series, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka 2-1, highlighting their recent edge over the islanders. Over the last five encounters, Bangladesh won three matches while Sri Lanka won two, with the latest clash ending in an 8-wicket victory for Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Match 5 will be live on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network from 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 13.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

