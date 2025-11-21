Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

Sri Lanka A players celebrate a wicket during the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match against Bangladesh A on November 19, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

Good Evening Asian cricket fans. Welcome to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the 2nd semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Pakistan Shaheens are all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka A at the West End Park international stadium in Doha for a spot in the finale. The winner of this match will face either of India A and Bangladesh A, who are competing in the first semi-final of the tournament. Pakistan A enter this fixture as the most likely candidate to seal a ticket to the final. They are unbeaten in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, winning each of their 3 group matches against India, Oman and UAE. Sri Lanka A, on the other hand, finished 2nd in Group A as they bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back wins against Hong Kong and Bangladesh A after losing their opener to Afghanistan A. Follow all the live updates from the match right here and stay tuned for the build-up, weather-pitch report, toss-playing XI updates and more.

21 Nov 2025, 09:19:24 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK-A 126/6 (17) Saad Masood went out after scoring 22 off 25 by Lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage. The Shaheens have scored runs at a rate of less than 8 per over, but in these final 3 overs, PAK-A will look to do some damage.

21 Nov 2025, 09:03:13 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK-A 91/5 (13) Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood are steadying Pakistan A's ship at the moment as they near towards the team's 100-run mark. Their partnership will be very crucial if the Shaheens want to recover in the later half of the 1st innings.

21 Nov 2025, 08:46:45 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: SL-A All Over Shaheens|PAK-A 63/5 (8.3) The Shaheens have been reduced to 5 wickets as skipper Niazi becomes the latest to depart for a score of 6. Before his departure, Yasir Ali walked off the crease for 6. Absolutely brutal start from Sri Lanka A.

21 Nov 2025, 08:30:35 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Shaheens Crumbling|PAK-A 48/3 (5.3) What are the Shaheens doing here? Traveen Mathew returns for his 2nd over and dismisses Mohammad Faiq for a score of 7 off 3. The powerplay started off well for PAK-A, but the Lions have fought back strongly. Second scalp for Mathew.

21 Nov 2025, 08:25:10 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Sadaqat Wicket|PAK-A 40/2 (4.4) Maaz Sadaqat falls at last and Sri Lanka get the danger man out for 23 off 11. The in-form batter slogged it towards leg-side off Milan Rathanayake, but he could not find the desired distance as the ball lands safely on the hands of Ramesh Mendis, who completed a very good looking catch. Unexpected shot from Sadaqat, who was initially dropped at 11. Game On.

21 Nov 2025, 08:19:51 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Naeem Wicket| PAK-A 30/1 (3.4) Traveen Mathew has the last laugh as he dismisses Mohammad Naeem for a score of 16 off 15. Naeem took his eyes off the ball as he tried to slog-sweep a straight delivery across the line for a boundary. However, he ends up with a leading edge and Madushka took an easy catch behind the stumps.

21 Nov 2025, 08:17:02 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK-A 24/0 (3) Naeem and Sadaqat are off to a decent start, scoring 24 off the first three overs. The latter, who has been in a sensational form in this tournament, was dropped at 11 runs. How costly will that mistake prove to be?

21 Nov 2025, 08:04:43 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Let's Play Says The Umpire! Mohammad Naeem and Maaz Sadaqat are at the crease to open the proceedings in the 2nd Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final. Pramod Madushan will bowl the first over for Sri Lanka A. Remember - the winner will take Bangladesh A in the finale.

21 Nov 2025, 07:56:24 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Playing XIs Shaheens XI: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Yasir Khan, Irfan Khan (C), Mohammad Faiq, Saad Masood, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Ubaid Shah SL-A XI: Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis, Dunit Wellalage (C), Milan Rathnayaka, Pramod Madushan, Traveen Matthew and Garuka Sanketh

21 Nov 2025, 07:46:37 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss Update! News from the centre - Sri Lanka A captain Dunith Wellalage won the toss and asked the Shaheens to bat first in the 2nd semi-final.

21 Nov 2025, 07:37:35 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Did You Know? If Yasir Khan features in the playing XI tonight for the Shaheens, then he will become the joint-most, in terms of appearances, in T20s for PAK-A.

21 Nov 2025, 07:24:03 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND-A Suffer Shambolic Loss In 1st SF! Jitesh Sharma's India A, who were favourites to win the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, have been knocked out after losing to Bangladesh A in the Super Over. IND-A didn't score a single run in the Super Over and BAN-A booked their ticket to the final after Suyash Sharma bowled a wide delivery. The winner of Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A will meet the Bangla Tigers on Sunday, November 23.

21 Nov 2025, 07:10:47 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 8pm IST, with the toss at 7:30pm. The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

21 Nov 2025, 06:56:05 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: How Lions Qualified For Semis? Sri Lanka A had a rather tough start to the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament, losing their opener to Afghanistan narrowly by 3 wickets. The Lions weren't able to defend 170 in the 2nd innings. However, SL-A bounced back with consecutive victories over Hong Kong (by 7 wickets) and Bangladesh A (by 6 runs). They finished the group stages in the 2nd position.

21 Nov 2025, 06:42:13 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: How Shaheens Qualified For Semis? Pakistan reached the semi-finals after beating UAE, India and Oman in the Group stages. The Shaheens first defeated Oman by 40 runs before beating arch-rivals IND-A by 8-wickets in an one-sided affair and concluded group B at the summit with another easy win over UAE by 9 wickets as they chased this tournament's lowest target of just 60 runs.

21 Nov 2025, 06:30:00 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Catch IND-A Vs BAN-A Thriller! India A need 19 off the last 10 balls to beat Bangladesh A and seal their ticket to the finale of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Catch the live action from the match here.

21 Nov 2025, 06:17:55 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads! Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Traveen Mathew, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundera, Sohan de Livera Pakistan Shaheens Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (C), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman Mirza