Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 2: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan A are all set to face Sri Lanka A in the 2nd semifinal of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Check out the live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 2
IND A Vs PAK A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Pakistan A Thrashes Men In Blue By Eight Wickets Photo: Sony LIV
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan A set to take on Sri Lanka A in the 2nd semifinal of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

  • The match is set to take place in Doha from 8:00PM IST onwards

  • Check the live streaming details

Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A are set to clash against each other in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Friday, November 21.

Pakistan A arrive in this semi-final with momentum and confidence, having gone unbeaten in the group stage. Their batting has mainly revolved around Maaz Sadaqat, who has piled up runs at a mouth-watering strike rate.

They also deafeated their arch-rivals India very convincingly during the group stage and Maaz Sadaqat was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. Sadaqat has been well supported by wickets from their pace attack, including Shahid Aziz, Saad Masood and Ubaid Shah, giving them a balanced attack that’s hard to pick apart.

On the other side, Sri Lanka A have had a rocky road. They opened their campaign with a three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A, but bounced back strongly with wins over Hong Kong and Bangladesh A, showing real character in their batting and bowling.

Their captain and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage has been the backbone of their attack, picking up wickets consistently, while young batters like Nuwanidu Fernando and Sahan Arachchige have contributed crucial runs.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 2: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final Match Be Played?

The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host the Rising Stars 2025 2nd semifinal match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A on November 21st, Friday from 8:00PM (IST) onwards.

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Where To Watch Match Live In India?

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 2: Squads

Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Traveen Mathew, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundera, Sohan de Livera

Pakistan A Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman Mirza

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs