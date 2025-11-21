Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 2: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan A set to take on Sri Lanka A in the 2nd semifinal of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
The match is set to take place in Doha from 8:00PM IST onwards
Check the live streaming details
Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A are set to clash against each other in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Friday, November 21.
Pakistan A arrive in this semi-final with momentum and confidence, having gone unbeaten in the group stage. Their batting has mainly revolved around Maaz Sadaqat, who has piled up runs at a mouth-watering strike rate.
They also deafeated their arch-rivals India very convincingly during the group stage and Maaz Sadaqat was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. Sadaqat has been well supported by wickets from their pace attack, including Shahid Aziz, Saad Masood and Ubaid Shah, giving them a balanced attack that’s hard to pick apart.
On the other side, Sri Lanka A have had a rocky road. They opened their campaign with a three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A, but bounced back strongly with wins over Hong Kong and Bangladesh A, showing real character in their batting and bowling.
Their captain and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage has been the backbone of their attack, picking up wickets consistently, while young batters like Nuwanidu Fernando and Sahan Arachchige have contributed crucial runs.
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 2: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final Match Be Played?
The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host the Rising Stars 2025 2nd semifinal match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A on November 21st, Friday from 8:00PM (IST) onwards.
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Where To Watch Match Live In India?
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Semi-Final 2: Squads
Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Traveen Mathew, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundera, Sohan de Livera
Pakistan A Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman Mirza