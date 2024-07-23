Bangladesh Vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs MAL-W Match

Bangladesh will take on Malaysia in the 11th match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday, July 24th at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (More Cricket News|Full Coverage)
Bangladesh come into the fixture having won one and lost one game each, sitting third in Group B, and will want to gain the crucial two points available.
On the other hand, Malaysia, having lost both their fixtures, are placed bottom on the table and will look to cause an unlikely upset.
BAN-W Vs MAL-W Full Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin
Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Arianna Natasya, Elsa Hunter, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Aisyah, Irdina Beh Nabil
Live Streaming And Broadcast Of Bangladesh women vs Malaysia women match in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
When and where is Bangladesh women vs Malaysia women, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 11?
The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Wednesday, July 24 starting from 02:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh women vs Malaysia women, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 11 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Bangladesh women vs Malaysia women, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 11 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.