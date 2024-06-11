Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood has refuted reports of rift between captain Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
After Pakistan went down to India at the T20 World Cup in a low-scoring encounter in New York on Sunday, legendary bowler Wasim Akram had said that Babar and Shaheen do not want to talk to each other. Mahmood refuted this claim.
"Wasim must have said that, but I don't know. I didn't see it. Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking, they are good friends," Mahmood said denying claims of rift between the duo.
"They are both part of the Pakistan team," the former Pakistan allrounder insisted.
"We have not lost because of anyone, it is our mistake too," Mahmood said referring to the team's six-run loss to India.
Mahmood when asked about why players were not facing the press, said that no one was hiding and that the support staff bears equal responsibility of the loss.
"We are not hiding any players, everyone is there. Everything is there. I said earlier that we are a team. Obviously, we're sitting here, and it's our responsibility. We're not delivering. That's why I'm sitting here.
"Yesterday, Gary (Kirsten) was sitting here. So definitely, it's not like we're hiding a player. They're part of us."
Mahmood also tore into a Pakistani reporter who asked about him, chief selector Wahab Riaz and skipper Babar being seen at a restaurant after the loss to arch-rivals India.
"You were there. I'm telling you; you were there. I saw you there too," Mahmood hit back at the Pakistani reporter, who asked this question.
"The thing is, we are a very emotional nation. I mean, it's not possible that if you lose a match, your life will be over. Yes, how will you do it? If you lose a match and then you come to the room and bang the walls of the room, then you need a little time to relax your mind.
"Now, obviously, our players are not like that. I've been with English teams, too. If they go to a place like that, you can only go to eat, that's our entertainment."