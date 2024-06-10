Cricket

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Kirsten Puts Pakistan Defeat To India Down To 'Bad Decision-making'

Pakistan travel to New York to face Canada on Tuesday with India squaring off against the hosts at the same venue a day later

Gary Kirsten has criticised Pakistan's poor decision-making following their six-run defeat to India at the T20 World Cup
Gary Kirsten says Pakistan's poor decision-making was the deciding factor in their six-run defeat to India at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. (As It HappenedFull Coverage | More Cricket News)

The result leaves Pakistan bottom of Group A following their shock loss to the United States in their opening game of the tournament.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first, Pakistan were aided by rain interruptions and dismissed their opponents for 119.

They also made a good start with the bat as Mohammad Rizwan laid the platform for the chase after scoring 31 from 44 balls. 

Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets against Pakistan to seal the win for India. - BCCI
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: 'Year Ago People Asked If I am Finished, Now They Say I Am At My Best' Says Bumrah

BY PTI

However, their middle-order batters failed to step up as Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) made crucial breakthroughs and bowled 15 dot balls to maintain India's unbeaten start to their campaign. 

"Disappointing loss, that's for sure," Kirsten said shortly after the defeat. 

"I knew 120 was not going to be an easy target. If India got only 120, it was always going to be not the easiest. But I think we had the game at 72 for 2 with six or seven overs left. Disappointing not to get across the line from the position we got ourselves into."

Kirsten was asked where the game slipped from their hands. "Decision-making," he said. 

Jasprit Bumrah clean bowls Mohammad Rizwan in T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Pakistan match in New York on Sunday. - X/@JayShah
ICC T20 World Cup: Kumble Believes Bumrah Will Play 'Major Role' If India Go All The Way

BY PTI

"You have got the game on, run a ball, eight wickets in hand, decision-making at that point. That's the game. That's international cricket for you.

"You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay. I thought we made some poor decisions at important phases of the game. I thought Rizwan played well for us. We knew it was going to be a tough wicket to bat on. We managed the chase very well but then just let it slip in the end."

