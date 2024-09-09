Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

England will be eager to turn things around after their dismal World Cup showings in the last two years and they will not get a better opportunity to test themselves than the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. (More Cricket News)
Australia will be touring England for three T20Is and five ODIs starting September 11. After a long time, there will be a five-match ODI series but what is more interesting is that both the teams will be almost full strength barring forced exclusions.
The biggest forced exclusion remains of England white ball skipper Jos Buttler who is out due to an injury. Phil Salt will have the responsibility to lead England in T20Is as the team awaits on Buttler's injury update for the ODI series. With new coach Brendon McCullum at helm, England will look to start fresh against their arch rivals.
Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia who have just completed a 3-0 drubbing of Scotland in the run-up to the England series.
Here are all the details - schedule, timings, squads, live streaming information - of the Australia's tour to England 2024.
England vs Australia Full Squads
England T20I squad: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
England vs Australia Full Schedule
England vs Australia T20I Series Schedule:
1st T20I : England v Australia, Wednesday 11 September 2024, Utilita Bowl, 6.30pm start (11:00pm IST)
2nd T20I: England v Australia, Friday 13 September 2024, Sophia Gardens, 6.30pm start (11:00pm IST)
3rd T20I: England v Australia, Sunday15 September 2024, Emirates Old Trafford, 2.30pm start (7:00pm IST)
England vs Australia ODI Series Schedule:
1st ODI: England v Australia, Thursday 19 September 2024, Trent Bridge, 12.30pm start (5:00pm IST)
2nd ODI: England v Australia, Saturday 21 September 2024, Headingley, 11.00am start (3:30pm IST)
3rd ODI: England v Australia, Tuesday 24 September 2024, Seat Unique Riverside, 12.30pm start (5:30pm IST)
4th ODI: England v Australia, Friday 27 September 2024, Lord's, 12.30pm start (5:00pm IST)
5th ODI: England v Australia, Sunday 29 September 2024, Seat Unique Stadium, 11.00am start (3:30pm IST)
England vs Australia Live Streaming Details
Sony Pictures Network has the rights to broadcast England cricket's home matches. On TV, Sony Network will broadcast the Australia's tour of England 2024. The Australia vs England 2024 series will be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.