England Vs Australia, T20 Series: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Through Injury

England captain Jos Buttler will miss the three-match T20 series against Australia due to a calf problem. (More Cricket News)
Buttler has not played since the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India on June 27, sustaining the injury in training for The Hundred, forcing him to sit out of the entire competition.
He was due to be back for England's T20I series but has suffered a setback, which also makes him a doubt for the five one-day internationals that follow.
Phil Salt will lead the side for the first time in Buttler's absence, with Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton called up to the squad as his replacement.
Should Buttler also miss the ODIs, which start on September 19, Harry Brook will be the stand-in captain, with Essex batter Jordan Cox added to the group as cover.
The T20I series is England's first white-ball assignment since the World Cup, with head coach Matthew Mott since leaving his role.
Marcus Trescothick will take charge of his first game on Wednesday as interim head coach, with Test coach Brendon McCullum set to take charge of the limited-overs sides in a combined role which will begin in January.