Cricket

SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland

It was also McMullen whose terrific diving catch sent Jake Fraser-McGurk walking for a duck before Head (12) swept Brad Currie's fourth-over delivery straight to George Munsey to put Australia in a spot of bother

Cameron-Green-Australia-Scotland-T20I
Cameron Green impressed with both ball and bat on Saturday.
info_icon

Australia overcame a rough start to their innings to ease to a six-wicket victory over Scotland in the teams' third T20I on Saturday, clinching a series sweep at The Grange. (More Cricket News)

Having been inspired to comprehensive victories by some expert batting from Travis Head and Josh Inglis in the first two matches of the tour, the visitors found themselves dropped to 18-2 as they chased a target of 150.

Scotland had been led by Brandon McMullen's 56 runs off 39 balls as they achieved a respectable figure despite the best efforts of Cameron Green, who finished with figures of 3-35 for the tourists.

However, Green replicated his bowling heroics with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 62 off 39 balls to ensure Scotland's joy was short-lived.

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Australia bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland. - Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP
SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh

BY Associated Press

Even the wicket of captain Mitchell Marsh, who dragged on for 31 runs from Jack Jarvis' rasping delivery in the 10th over, could not halt the tourists' momentum, and they got over the line with 23 balls to spare for just one further loss.

Data Debrief: Green shows all-round credentials

Australia's third straight victory in Edinburgh was slightly more testing than their previous two as the top order faltered, but they could count on an exceptional all-round showing from Green.

Having taken three wickets in a T20I for the very first time, he proceeded to also register his best batting performance in the format, beating his previous best of 61 versus India in 2022.

Scotland vs australia. - X/@cricketscotland
Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Aussies Clean Sweep Scots With Another Easy Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Had Scotland succeeded in setting a more challenging target, Green might have had his eyes on an even more impressive total, having slammed five sixes and two fours.

