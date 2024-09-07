Cricket

SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh

Australia posted 196-4 and never allowed Scotland any momentum. The home side failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed 59 off 42, and was all out for 126 in the 17th over

Jake-Fraser-McGurk-Australia-vs-Scotland-2nd-T20I-AP-Photo
Jake Fraser-McGurk of Australia bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP
info_icon

Josh Inglis smashed a 43-ball century and Australia thrashed Scotland by 70 runs in the second Twenty20 to clinch the series with a game to spare on Friday. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

After Travis Head's 25-ball 80 on Wednesday, his duck on Friday brought No. 3 batter Inglis to the crease in the first over and he slogged seven fours and seven sixes on his way to 103, with a strike rate over 200.

Australia posted 196-4 and never allowed Scotland any momentum. The home side failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed 59 off 42, and was all out for 126 in the 17th over.

Australia's Josh Inglis in action during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh. - Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP
SCO Vs AUS: Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Inglis Hits 43-Ball T20I Century, Fastest By An Australian

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Brad Currie bowled Head with the first ball he faced and dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk on 16 to have Australia 23-2.

But Cameron Green played anchor with 36 from 29 and Inglis rocketed Australia forward. Inglis was finally dismissed when he played Chris Sole straight to cover.

Only two Scotland batters reached double figures as Marcus Stoinis took 4-23 in 23 deliveries. The third and last match is on Saturday

