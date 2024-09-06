SCO Vs AUS: Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Inglis Hits 43-Ball T20I Century, Fastest By An Australian

Australia's Josh Inglis made history on September 6 with a 43-ball century, the fastest T20I hundred by an Australian. Inglis' explosive innings helped Australia set a formidable 196-run total against Scotland. (SCO vs AUS Blog | More Cricket News)
Australia's Josh Inglis etched his name in the record books on September 6, Friday, by smashing a sensational 43-ball century to register the fastest T20I hundred by an Australian batter during the 2nd T20I against Scotland in Edinburgh.
Opting to bowl first, Scotland started off strongly as they removed the dangerous Travis Head (0) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (16) inside five overs. However, Inglis (103) alongwith Cameron Green (36) bailed Australia out of trouble.
Inglis's innings included seven sixes and as many fours with a strike rate of 210.20. He was eventually dismissed in the 19th over by Christopher Sole as the visitors posted a mammoth 196/4.
Fastest T20I Hundreds for Australia (by balls faced):
43 balls - Josh Inglis vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024
47 balls - Aaron Finch vs England, Southampton, 2013
47 balls - Josh Inglis vs India, Visakhapatnam, 2023
47 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs India, Guwahati, 2023
49 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016
Australia are 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series. The former world champions had beaten the hosts by seven wickets in the first T20I on Wednesday.