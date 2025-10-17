Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Australia: Setting Batting Benchmarks Down Under - Stats Preview

IND takes on AUS in a three-match ODI series
The series will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
New captain ODI Shubman Gill has backed the two legends
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when the visiting India take on Australia in a three-match One-Day International series, starting Sunday (October 19, 2025).
Also, for India, this ODI series holds special importance as it will shape the selection core for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. With both players having retired from Test and T20I formats, and age catching up, their participation in the World Cup is also in doubt.
However, a lot will depend on their form and fitness. New captain ODI Shubman Gill has backed the two legends, given their wealth of experience. And both players' historic success in Australia raises expectations for their roles in the squad's future campaigns.
The tour of Australia provides both Kohli and Rohit with a chance to stamp their authority in the format, once again. With that, let's have a look at their ODI records Down Under.
Virat Kohli has played 29 ODIs in Australia since his debut tour in 2009. In these matches, the right-handed batter has accumulated 1,327 runs at an average of 51.03 -- stats that put him among the top visiting run-scorers.
The 36-year-old's record includes five centuries and six half-centuries, which place him among the most consistent and productive ODI batters on Australian soil.
His ODI record against the Australian national team, both at home and away, is outstanding: 2,451 at an average of 54.46 with eight tons and 15 fifties in 50 matches. Specifically, while facing Australia, he has produced several high-impact innings, including match-defining chases and centuries under pressure.
Virat Kohli is often lauded for his chases and century-making ability abroad, especially on challenging Australian grounds. He has earned recognition from Australian media and pundits as a 'King'.
Likewise, Rohit Sharma has a strong record in Australia. Marked by consistency and the ability to score big runs, the right-handed opener has scored 1,328 runs in Australia, including four centuries and four fifties, maintaining a high average (53.12) across different venues and match situations.
The 38-year-old's ability to handle pace and bounce makes him particularly effective in the Australian conditions, where visiting batters often face difficulties.
Against Australia, in ODIs, he has scored 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 with eight centuries and nine fifties. He has played pivotal knocks in multiple bilateral series and ICC tournaments.
India's Tour Of Australia 2025: Fixtures
October 19 (Sunday, 9:00 AM IST): Australia vs India, 1st ODI at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 23 (Thursday, 9:00 AM IST): Australia vs India, 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
October 25 (Saturday, 9:00 AM IST): Australia vs India, 3rd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
October 29 (Wednesday, 1:45 PM IST): Australia vs India, 1st T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra
October 31 (Friday, 1:45 PM IST): Australia vs India, 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
November 2 (Sunday, 1:45 PM IST): Australia vs India, 3rd T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
November 6 (Thursday, 1:45 PM IST): Australia vs India, 4th T20I at Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast
November 8 (Saturday, 1:45 PM IST): Australia vs India, 5th T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane
India's Tour Of Australia 2025: Squads
India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk) - for 2nd and 3rd ODIs, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green (replaced by Marnus Labuschagne), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk) - for 2nd and 3rd ODIs, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa - for 2nd and 3rd ODIs.
India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.