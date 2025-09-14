IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: What If India Boycotts Today’s Match Against Pakistan?

If India boycotts, Pakistan gets automatic points under ACC rules.
Repeated boycotts could end India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign and hand Pakistan the trophy.
Beyond the tournament, India risks ICC sanctions, loss of credibility, and impact on global hosting ambitions.
If India were to boycott the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan on Sunday at Dubai Cricket Stadium, it would carry both immediate sporting consequences and far-reaching implications.
What If India Boycotts?
Under Asian Cricket Council (ACC) rules, a boycott would count as a forfeit. If India boycotts the match, Pakistan will be awarded full points and move ahead in the table, leaving India with a must-win game against Oman to stay in contention.
The same rule applies in the Super Four or the final, where Pakistan could be declared winners by default. Both teams enter the clash in strong form, with India thrashing hosts UAE by chasing 58 in just 4.3 overs, while Pakistan crushed Oman by 93 runs in their opener.
If the forfeit were to happen again in the Super Four, Pakistan would receive another free passage, leaving India’s campaign in jeopardy. Should the scenario repeat in the final, it would directly hand Pakistan the Asia Cup trophy without a ball being bowled.
Geopolitical And Sporting Fallout
Beyond the tournament, such a boycott would set off ripples in international cricket governance. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has repeatedly warned that refusing to play in multilateral tournaments risks sanctions from the ACC and the International Cricket Council (ICC).
India’s credibility as a responsible participant in global sport could take a hit, potentially damaging its long-term ambitions to host marquee events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, or ICC tournaments.
Player And Public Sentiment
A boycott would also hurt the Indian players, many of whom see high-profile games against Pakistan as career-defining moments. Denying them the opportunity to compete on such a stage could undermine morale and deny fans the chance to witness one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries.
While public anger and grief over the Pahalgam terror attack have fueled calls for withdrawal, the government and BCCI argue that competing—and winning—remains the stronger response.
Bottom Line
If India skips today’s match, Pakistan gains two points and momentum, while India risks both its Asia Cup campaign and broader international standing. The cost of boycott would thus extend well beyond the scoreboard.