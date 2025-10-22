Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

BCCI and PCB are set for a clash at the ICC meeting as Mohsin Naqvi refuses to back down from handing India the Asia Cup trophy himself in Dubai on November 10. The row has strained ties further, with PCB preparing for possible BCCI action

Outlook Sports Desk
Indias Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's skipper Salman Agha wait for the coin toss of the Asia Cup final. Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI and PCB are set for a showdown at next month’s ICC meeting over the unresolved Asia Cup trophy issue

  • Mohsin Naqvi insists on personally handing the trophy to India and has proposed a Dubai ceremony on November 10

  • PCB’s legal team is preparing a dossier in case BCCI moves to censure Naqvi at the ICC meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appear to be on a collision course ahead of next month’s ICC meeting, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi refusing to back down from his position of personally handing over the Asia Cup trophy to India in his role as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Naqvi, in a detailed response sent to the BCCI and other ACC member nations, reiterated that he remains ready to conduct a presentation ceremony on November 10 in Dubai, where a BCCI representative, accompanied by any available Indian team player, can receive the trophy from him.

"The ACC trophy rightly belongs to the Indian cricket team and is being held in trust till such time that a BCCI office holder along with any available participating player can collect the same from the ACC President," Naqvi wrote in his reply.

He further added that the collection would be marked by appropriate celebration and media coverage, as per the council’s long-standing traditions.

"Such collection would of course be accompanied with much fanfare and coverage as there should be no deviation from established practices and no precedent should be set which undermines the spirit of the game we all love."

The impasse has heightened the already strained relationship between the two boards. Naqvi’s response was prompted by a renewed letter from the BCCI to the ACC regarding the trophy controversy, a complaint that reportedly carried the backing of the Afghanistan and Sri Lanka boards.

The issue is likely to be raised at the ICC board meeting, chaired by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The tone of Naqvi’s reply underlined the deep mistrust that continues to plague India–Pakistan cricket relations.

"as regards the remainder of your letter, slanderous as it may be and digressing as it does from the same values you highlighted, the office of the ACC President will not indulge in petty politics that is aimed to pacify select extremist groups," the reply further reads.

Naqvi maintained that the BCCI had never officially informed the ACC or the tournament organisers of any objection to the Asia Cup prize ceremony until the last moment.

"The true state of affairs is that there was never any official communication shared with ACC office or the Tournament Director highlighting any position or concern of the BCCI with respect to prize distribution ceremony."

"It was only when the Ceremony was about to take place and distinguished guests had taken their place on the stage that the BCCI's representative conveyed that the Indian Cricket Team would not be receiving the Asla Cup Trophy and awards. Efforts were made to find a solution to the impasse which resulted in an inordinate delay."

Naqvi claimed that he waited nearly 40 minutes alongside the other dignitaries in an attempt to ensure the presentation went ahead as planned.

"The ACC president waited along with the distinguished guests for approximately 40 minutes to ensure that the integrity of the presentation ceremony was preserved and was not adversely affected by politics, but in vain," the reply added.

Meanwhile, a PCB source told PTI that the board’s legal department has been instructed to prepare a dossier in anticipation of possible action from the BCCI at the ICC board meeting, a move the Indian board has reportedly hinted at if the “trophy fiasco” remains unresolved.

With PTI Inputs

Published At:
Tags

