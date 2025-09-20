Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four kicks off in the UAE, with India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in the fray. Read preview, get match schedule, team form, and predictions for the final stretch

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND defeated PAK by 7 wickets in Dubai. | Photo: AP Photo/Fatima Shbair
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India topped Group A with an all-win record, and they are the favourites

  • Sri Lanka, unbeaten in Group B, are the reigning Asia Cup T20 champions

  • Pakistan and Bangladesh qualified as runners-up, both capable of springing surprises

The continental 'Super Four' are here, and they are ready for the final stretch in the Asia Cup 2025, being held in the United Arab Emirates. Following 12 intriguing group stage encounters, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Four stage, while Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE exit the tournament.

And in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four opener, six-time winners Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on Saturday (September 20) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The two teams met in the group stage, with the former winning by six wickets.

Asia Cup 2025: How Teams Qualified For Super Four?

India, the most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles, qualified for the Super Four by topping Group A with three wins from three matches -- dominant victories over the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

Historically, India have excelled in both ODI and T20 formats of the Asia Cup, winning the inaugural edition in 1984 and in the last edition, 2023 -- both in 50-over, and in 2016 in the 20-over format.

Thus, the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad entered the tournament as defending champions. The 'Men in Blue', given their current form and depth of firepower, are widely regarded as the overwhelming favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka, the only team to have featured in every edition of the Asia Cup, topped Group B with a perfect record -- with wins over Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. This unbeaten run not only reaffirmed their tournament pedigree but also boosted the six-time champions' confidence.

Led by Charith Asalanka, the Lions could potentially challenge India for the title. Like India, they also have one T20I title, won in 2022, the last Asia Cup played in this format. Effectively, they are the Asia Cup T20 holders.

Pakistan, twice champions in 2000 and 2012 -- both in ODIs -- secured their Super Four berth by finishing second in Group A. Despite losing to India, a match marked by the 'no handshake controversy', wins over minnows Oman and the UAE helped their cause.

For the Salman Ali Agha-led side to reignite their campaign, they must focus on cricket, the actual game itself and leave the off-field noise and everything else that comes associated with their rivalry with India.

Bangladesh remain one of the perennial dark horses of world cricket, and their Asia Cup history includes three runner-up finishes (2012, 2016, 2018). They can, of course, punch over their weight.

Litton Das & Co. needed a favourable result from the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match to make the Super Four cut. Still chasing their maiden continental title, the Tigers qualified as Group B runners-up, thanks to wins over Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Asia Cup 2025: How Does Super Four Work?

The Super Four is straightforward: each team play the other three once in a round-robin format. After six matches, the top two teams will advance to the final, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025, Super Four Schedule

  • Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh on September 20, Dubai

  • Match 2: India vs Pakistan on September 21, Dubai

  • Match 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on September 23, Abu Dhabi

  • Match 4: India vs Bangladesh on September 24, Dubai

  • Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh on September 25, Dubai

  • Match 6: India vs Sri Lanka on September 26, Dubai

All Asia Cup 2025 matches start at 8 PM IST, 6:30 PM local time. In India, the Asia Cup cricket matches are being telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming is available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

Pick Your Asia Cup 2025 Favourites

With India facing Pakistan and Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in their respective opening Super Four fixtures, early momentum will be crucial.

Considering current form and historical results, India and Sri Lanka appear best placed to qualify for the final. In 20-over affairs, however, momentum can swing in a heartbeat, and the fate of the game could be decided in an over. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have the talent to upset any team in the world.

The Asia Cup 2025 serves as an important tune-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka early next year. And all four Asia Cup Super Four teams will be competing in the global showcase early next year.

Published At:
Tags

