Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage starts with a mouth-watering Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash
Both teams are from Group A; Sri Lanka, the toppers, and Bangladesh, the second-place team
Sri Lanka lead Bangladesh 13-8 in T20I head-to-head record; Bangladesh won 2 of the last 3
Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in the opening Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday (September 20). Watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I cricket match live today.
The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka qualified for the Super Four by topping Group B with three wins in three. In each of their three outings, the tournament's second most successful side have batted second, imposed or otherwise.
The defending T20I continental champions began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, followed by a four-wicket win against Hong Kong, and sealed their spot by defeating Afghanistan by six wickets.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, recovered from their opening loss to Sri Lanka with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong and a narrow eight-run victory in the must-win fixture against Afghanistan. Litton Das & Co. finished second in the group, largely thanks to Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20I Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have clashed 21 times, and Sri Lanka enjoy a 13-8 lead in the head-to-head record, fuelled by a strong head start. In their first meeting in 2007, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 64 runs.
Bangladesh registered their first win in the fifth attempt, in 2021. And before their group stage defeat last week, they were riding a two-match winning run in this match-up.
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Explained
In the Asia Cup 2025, the Super Four is a round-robin stage where the top two teams from each group meet again to decide the finalists.
And it goes without saying that, unlike the group stage, there are no easy fixtures in the Super Fours. Each team will play three games, and the two top teams after the conclusion of Super Four will clash for the title.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.
Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka Super Four Schedule
1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super Four Match 1
- At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on September 20 (Saturday). The SL vs BAN match starts at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours Match 3
- At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 23 (Tuesday). The PAK vs SL cricket match starts at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
3. India vs Sri Lanka, Super Four Match 6
- At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on September 26 (Friday). The IND vs SL cricket match starts at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Super Four Schedule
1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super Four Match 1
- At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on September 20 (Saturday). The SL vs BAN match starts at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
2. India vs Bangladesh, Super Four Match 4
- At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on September 24 (Wednesday). The IND vs BAN cricket match starts at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four Match 5
- At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on September 25 (Thursday). The PAK vs BAN match starts at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, and Maheesh Theekshana.
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Mahedi Hasan.