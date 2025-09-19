Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Unbeaten Lankans Favourites To Beat Tigers In Super 4 Clash

Sri Lanka's players celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli during the Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's players celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli during the Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri