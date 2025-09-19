Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Unbeaten Lankans Favourites To Beat Tigers In Super 4 Clash

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours on September 20
Sri Lanka enter the Super Four unbeaten after three victories
Charith Asalanka leads Sri Lanka amid middle-order concerns
Bangladesh's inconsistency raises concerns for their Super Four chances
A focused Sri Lanka, buoyed by their unbeaten group campaign, will enter their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Bangladesh as favourites. The SL vs BAN match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 20, at 8:00 PM IST. Sri Lanka completed their Group B campaign unbeaten, securing three wins from three matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, advanced despite an inconsistent group stage performance.
Sri Lanka's Strong Asia Cup Campaign
Charith Asalanka has ably led the Lankan side, which finished atop Group B. Sri Lanka secured three wins from three matches, pushing them ahead of Bangladesh and T20 World Cup semi-finalists Afghanistan. The Islanders first defeated Bangladesh by six wickets, then beat Hong Kong and Afghanistan by four and six wickets respectively.
However, the Lankans often show susceptibility to collapses. For example, they nearly lost against Hong Kong on Monday, despite opener Pathum Nissanka scoring a fifty. A brittle middle-order remains a significant concern for Sri Lanka, as they were on the verge of a familiar nosedive against Hong Kong. This incident occurred just three weeks after Zimbabwe dismissed them for 80 runs in Harare.
Nissanka has been the standout performer with the bat for Sri Lanka, leading the run-scorers' list with 124 runs, including two fifties from three games. After two quiet knocks, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis came to the party with an attacking 74 off 52 balls against Afghanistan, delighting the Lankans. Left-hander Kamil Mishara has also been in good touch.
Nevertheless, the team needs contributions from skipper Asalanka, senior batters Kusal Perera, and Dasun Shanaka in the middle-order. Sri Lanka succeeded while chasing in all three group matches, and the Islanders may continue this trend if they win the toss on Saturday.
SL's Bowling Prowess Amid Wellalage's Absence
Beyond their batting, the Sri Lankans have also impressed significantly with both their bowling and ground fielding. Right-arm fast bowler Nuwan Thushara stands as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having claimed five scalps so far. Dushmantha Chameera has also picked up wickets with the new ball. Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka tightened the scoring rates in the middle overs.
However, Sri Lanka will miss the services of all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who returned home from the tournament after his father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday night.
This tragic event occurred on the same day Wellalage played their final Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. He learned of his father's demise only after the match and immediately left for Colombo on the earliest available flight. His return for the tournament remains uncertain.
Bangladesh's Inconsistent Progress
Bangladesh advanced to the Super Four stage largely due to Sri Lanka's performance. The Islanders' potential loss against Afghanistan on Thursday would have eliminated Bangladesh from the tournament. Bangladesh started with an easy seven-wicket win over Hong Kong before losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets. They got their campaign back on track following a narrow eight-run win over Afghanistan.
Bangladesh's inconsistent batting remains a major concern heading into the Super Four. Skipper Litton Das is the tournament's fourth-highest scorer with 96 runs, but Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy must deliver consistent performances. Bangladesh need overall improvement, as their catching has been substandard, and their bowlers have often collapsed when faced with sensible and aggressive batting.
Bringing in Taskin Ahmed in place of Shoriful Islam against Afghanistan proved to be a good move. Bangladesh also hopes Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman can unsettle the Lankan batters.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.
