Afghanistan Vs South Africa, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During RSA Vs AFG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match?

South Africa will lock horns against an in-form Afghanistan in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on June 27, Thursday at 6:00 AM IST. What will be the weather up in Trinidad? Get all the details here

Afghanistan take on Aiden Markram’s South Africa. Photo: X/T20WorldCup
Aiden Markram-led South Africa will look to keep their unbeaten run going when they take on giant-killers Afghanistan in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad on Thursday, June 27 at 6:00 AM IST. (Prediction | Full Coverage)

The Proteas have been brilliant in the tournament so far with no defeats to their name whereas Afghanistan, have beaten the likes of New Zealand and Australia to progress into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Neither of the two sides have reached any World Cup final and a victory for either side will create history.

Afghanistan Vs South Africa, Semi-Final 1, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Trinidad Weather Forecast For RSA Vs AFG Semi-final Match

The RSA vs AFG, 1st semi-final seems to be clear of rain threat. The match will be a night game and thus, there are signs that it will be cloudy. The average temperature is expected to be around 17°C, with cloud cover ranging to 31%.

What If RSA vs AFG Is Washed Out?

If rain plays spoilsport at the RSA vs AFG semi-final match, there are measures taken by the ICC for a result to take place. The reserve day has been allocated for the 1st semi-final but no extra day for the second one.

However, if there is no progress in the match, the Proteas will qualify for the final for finishing higher in the Super 8 Group 2 points table.

