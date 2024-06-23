The entire cricketing world is going gaga over Afghanistan's stunning victory over Australia at ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eight stage. The 21-run win, Afghans' first-ever against the Aussies in international cricket, has opened up Group 1 and made Australia's upcoming encounter with arch-rivals India a virtual do-or-die one for them. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
It has also avenged Afghanistan's painful defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Glenn Maxwell had played an all-time great knock to deny them. Over the years, Afghanistan have notched up some incredible triumphs in their fledgling journey. Let us take a look at five of their greatest wins in international cricket (in chronological order).
Afghanistan Tour Of West Indies, 1st ODI, June 9, 2017
This was Afghanistan's first ODI win against a Full Member nation other than Bangladesh or Zimbabwe. The Asghar Afghan-led side posted a total of 212 runs in Gros Islet (Saint Lucia) and then bowled West Indies out for just 149 runs in 44.4 overs. An 18-year-old Rashid Khan picked up seven wickets for just 18 runs, which stands as the fourth-best haul in ODI history.
Afghanistan Vs England, 2023 ODI World Cup (October 15)
The defending champions were humbled in Delhi as Afghanistan pulled off a massive 69-run win to set the 2023 ODI World Cup alight. The Afghans scored 284 runs and then skittled the English side for just 215, in what would lead to a first-round exit for Jos Buttler's men.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 2023 ODI World Cup (October 23)
Soon after stunning England at the 2023 ODI World Cup, Hashmatullah Shahidi's side prevailed over sub-continental rivals Pakistan in Chennai. Afghanistan chased down the Pak target of 283 runs with ease, getting there in 49 overs with eight wickets in hand. Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah and Rahmanullah Gurbaz all hit half-centuries to pave the way for the momentous win.
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (June 7)
The ongoing T20 World Cup saw Rashid Khan's team thrashing New Zealand by 84 runs in a lopsided Group C match in Providence. The Afghans first scored 159 runs and then shot out the BlackCaps for just 75 in a splendid all-round display. The result led to the Kiwis crashing out of the tournament in the group stage.
Afghanistan Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (June 23)
The latest victory will no doubt rank at the top, when it comes to Afghanistan's T20I conquests so far. The team defended their 148-run total with aplomb, dismissing the mighty Australia for 127 runs in 19.2 overs to register their first win over the Aussies in six outings across formats.