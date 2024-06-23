Cricket

AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Revisiting Afghanistan's Five Greatest International Wins

Over the years, Afghanistan have notched up some incredible triumphs in their fledgling cricket journey, and the win over Australia at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was but one of them. Let us take a look at the Afghans' top conquests in the international circuit so far

Afghanistan celebrate victory over Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, AP photo
Afghanistan celebrate their historic victory over Australia at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday (June 23). Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

The entire cricketing world is going gaga over Afghanistan's stunning victory over Australia at ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eight stage. The 21-run win, Afghans' first-ever against the Aussies in international cricket, has opened up Group 1 and made Australia's upcoming encounter with arch-rivals India a virtual do-or-die one for them. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

It has also avenged Afghanistan's painful defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Glenn Maxwell had played an all-time great knock to deny them. Over the years, Afghanistan have notched up some incredible triumphs in their fledgling journey. Let us take a look at five of their greatest wins in international cricket (in chronological order).

T20 Cricket WCup Afghanistan Australia - Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Super 8: Afghanistan Stun Australia, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive At T20 World Cup - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Afghanistan Tour Of West Indies, 1st ODI, June 9, 2017

This was Afghanistan's first ODI win against a Full Member nation other than Bangladesh or Zimbabwe. The Asghar Afghan-led side posted a total of 212 runs in Gros Islet (Saint Lucia) and then bowled West Indies out for just 149 runs in 44.4 overs. An 18-year-old Rashid Khan picked up seven wickets for just 18 runs, which stands as the fourth-best haul in ODI history.

Afghanistan Vs England, 2023 ODI World Cup (October 15)

The defending champions were humbled in Delhi as Afghanistan pulled off a massive 69-run win to set the 2023 ODI World Cup alight. The Afghans scored 284 runs and then skittled the English side for just 215, in what would lead to a first-round exit for Jos Buttler's men.

Afghanistan celebrate their remarkable win over England in Delhi. - null
Afghanistan Vs England: How Afghans Humbled Three Lions For One Of Cricket World Cup's Greatest Shocks - Statistical Highlights

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 2023 ODI World Cup (October 23)

Soon after stunning England at the 2023 ODI World Cup, Hashmatullah Shahidi's side prevailed over sub-continental rivals Pakistan in Chennai. Afghanistan chased down the Pak target of 283 runs with ease, getting there in 49 overs with eight wickets in hand. Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah and Rahmanullah Gurbaz all hit half-centuries to pave the way for the momentous win.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (June 7)

The ongoing T20 World Cup saw Rashid Khan's team thrashing New Zealand by 84 runs in a lopsided Group C match in Providence. The Afghans first scored 159 runs and then shot out the BlackCaps for just 75 in a splendid all-round display. The result led to the Kiwis crashing out of the tournament in the group stage.

Afghanistan Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (June 23)

The latest victory will no doubt rank at the top, when it comes to Afghanistan's T20I conquests so far. The team defended their 148-run total with aplomb, dismissing the mighty Australia for 127 runs in 19.2 overs to register their first win over the Aussies in six outings across formats.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  2. Cow Slaughter: NSA Invoked Against 2 Accused In MP's Morena
  3. Man Held In Gujarat For Posting Threatening Message Against Rajasthan MLA
  4. Pune: 19-Year-Old Killed After MLA's Nephew Drove Speeding Car On Wrong Side Of Road; Driver Arrested
  5. NEET-2024 Row: Maharashtra Police Detains 2 Teachers For Alleged Irregularities
Entertainment News
  1. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
  2. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  3. Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video
  4. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  5. Vikrant Massey Starrer '12th Fail' To Be Screened At Shanghai Film Festival
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  2. Bajrang Punia: Olympic Bronze Medallist Suspended Again After NADA's Formal Notice
  3. MEX Vs JAM, Copa America 2024: Mexico Brush Past Jamaica In Texas - In Pics
  4. ECU Vs VEN, Copa America 2024: Venezuela Take Down Ten-Men Ecuador In California - In Pics
  5. India Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd W-ODI: SA-W Opt To Bat In Bengaluru - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging
  2. Why Shouldn't You Drive Alone In Indiana And Ohio Right Now?
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Gulf Of Aden As Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier Heads Home
  4. Israel’s Latest Strike On Gaza Kills 39 As Protestors In Tel Aviv Urge Benjamin Netanyahu To ‘Stop The War’
  5. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS