Super 8: Afghanistan Stun Australia, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive At T20 World Cup - In Pics

Afghanistan scripted history in Kingstown, defeating Australia for the very first time in international cricket and that too in the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Rashid Khan's men defended a 149-run target with aplomb on Sunday (June 23), bowling Australia out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs. Half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, and a career-best four-wicket haul from Gulbadin Naib headlined Afghan efforts. The stunning result means that all four teams in Group 1 - India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - are still in contention for the semi-finals.

T20 Cricket WCup Afghanistan Australia Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

1/10
T20 Cricket WCup Australia Afghanistan
T20 Cricket WCup Australia Afghanistan Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates after defeating Australia by 21 runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

2/10
T20 Cricket WCup: AUS vs AFG
T20 Cricket WCup: AUS vs AFG Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Glenn Maxwell bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

3/10
T20 Cricket WCup: AFG vs AUS
T20 Cricket WCup: AFG vs AUS Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Marcus Stoinis bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

4/10
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: AUS vs AFG
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: AUS vs AFG Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

5/10
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: AFG vs AUS
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: AFG vs AUS Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

6/10
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Afghanistan Australia
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Afghanistan Australia Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

7/10
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Australia Afghanistan
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Australia Afghanistan Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

A entertainer performs a fire act during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

8/10
Afghanistans Ibrahim Zadran
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

9/10
T20 WC AFG vs AUS
T20 WC AFG vs AUS Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australian support waves his flag during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

10/10
T20 WC AUS vs AFG
T20 WC AUS vs AFG Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan supports react during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

