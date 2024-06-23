Sports

Super 8: Afghanistan Stun Australia, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive At T20 World Cup - In Pics

Afghanistan scripted history in Kingstown, defeating Australia for the very first time in international cricket and that too in the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Rashid Khan's men defended a 149-run target with aplomb on Sunday (June 23), bowling Australia out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs. Half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, and a career-best four-wicket haul from Gulbadin Naib headlined Afghan efforts. The stunning result means that all four teams in Group 1 - India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - are still in contention for the semi-finals.