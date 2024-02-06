Union sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday, February 6th kicked off BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi, which is being held for the first time. BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) constitutes a unique link between South and South-East Asian countries with five members from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and two members from South-East Asia (Myanmar and Thailand). (More Sports News)

Speaking post the event, Thakur said, "World's 25% population lives in South Asia and Southeast Asian reason and with the coming together of seven BIMSTEC countries, the Bay of Bengal area not only becomes a region used for travel and transportation but also becomes an area of progress, development and collaboration which will help in not only deeper friendship but also building a deeper sporting culture which will help deepen friendship between athletes and that is exactly the thought that our honourable Prime Minister envisioned when he announced this sporting event at the summit in Nepal."