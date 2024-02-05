The Tapkir brothers Sumit and Suyog, hailing from a humble agrarian background, have transformed their initial reluctance to becoming national gold medallists in an unconventional sport. Their mother, a former national kabaddi player from the 1980s, played a pivotal role in nurturing their sports journey, turning an unlikely beginning into a success story on the ice. (More Sports News)

In 2010, their coach introduced them to ice skating, a proposition they initially hesitated to embrace. Twenty-three-year-old Sumit Tapkir recalls the turning point, saying, "Everything changed when we saw a video of Apolo Ohno gliding on the skates. A skater would only truly understand, and we were obsessed." Inspired by Ohno, who transitioned from roller skating to ice skating and became an Olympic champion, the brothers set their sights on the same path.