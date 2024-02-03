Skarma Rinchen’s ice hockey journey is truly inspiring, showcasing the transformative power of determination and hard work. Originating from Gya Meru, a semi-nomadic village in Ladakh, adds a unique dimension to the 20-year-old’s story, considering Ladakh's challenging terrain and harsh winters. (More Sports News)

In 2017, during an ice hockey training workshop in her village, Skarma saw an ice-skating boot for the first time but struggled to even stand on the blades. The following year, with some improvement, she developed a growing interest despite limited practice opportunities.