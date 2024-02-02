The Union Territory of Ladakh will now have a Khelo India Centre of Excellence. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the sports department, Union Territory of Ladakh, on Friday, February 2, 2024. It was the perfect gift for the UT, which is hosting a major national event for the first time. (More Sports News)

It was certainly a landmark day for picturesque Leh. The Khelo India Winter Games 2024, a debut for Ladakh, got off to a musical start at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. Fifteen states and two public institutions are taking part in ice hockey and ice skating events over five days. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd) was the chief guest on the occasion. The second part of the Winter Games will be held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21-25.