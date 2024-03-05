Badminton

BWF French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri, Lakshya Sen Enter Second Round

However, it was curtains for Priyanshu Rajawat who suffered a 8-21 15-21 defeat at the hands of reigning Olympic champion top seed Victor Axelsen

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked world no. 1, beat their world no. 12 Malaysian rivals. Photo: FIle
Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a hard-fought win against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in Paris on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Satwik and Chirag, ranked world no. 1, had claimed the title in 2022. The Asian Games champions made a fine start to the tournament by outwitting the world no. 12 Malaysian combination 21-13 24-22 in 47 minutes for their fifth win in last eight meetings.

Satwik and Chirag, who finished second best in their last three tournaments, will face another Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee in the next round.

Indian men's double shuttler, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ahead of the French Open 2024 BWF 750 tournament. - (Photo: BWF)
World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen came from behind to eke out a 15-21 21-15 21-3 win over Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in his opening round fixture.

The unseeded Indian will take on third seed Li Shen Feng in the pre-quarterfinal.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the second round after claiming a 16-21 21-19 21-17 win over Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in an all-Indian opening match in women's doubles.

The two pairs are fighting to qualify for the Paris Olympics. While Tanisha-Ashwini are ranked 11th, Treesa-Gayatri are placed at 14th spot in the Olympic Games qualification ranking.

India badminton head coach Pullela Gopichand speaks during a press conference in Kolkata on March 4, 2024. - PTI
Treesa and Gayatri are in red-hot form, having played a vital role in the Indian women's side epic win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia last month.

However, it was curtains for Priyanshu Rajawat who suffered a 8-21 15-21 defeat at the hands of reigning Olympic champion top seed Victor Axelsen.

Badminton

