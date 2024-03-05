French Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, there is an opportunity for the shuttlers to warm up on the same court battling in the French Open 2024 BWF 750 badminton tournament. The epic event will gather 64 singles players and 96 doubles players from around the globe at the Paris Arena that begins on March 5, Tuesday. (More Badminton News)
From India, eleven badminton players are buckling up to shine at the French Open 2024, seeking a better ranking in the Olympic Qualifications. The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is returning after recovering from injury and is ready to take on the challenge of Canada's Michelle Li.
The spotlight will be on India's leading men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the French Open title in 2022 and were the runners-up in 2019.
Additionally, the eyes will be on Lakshya Sen who will face Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in the first round and also HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action to secure the berth for the Paris Games that will take place at the same venue in July.
Indian players at the French Open 2024 badminton tournament:
Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa
Schedule of French Open 2024 badminton tournament:
Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris
March 5-6 Tuesday - Wednesday, First Round
March 7, Thursday, Second Round
March 8, Friday, Quarterfinals
March 9, Saturday, Semifinals
March 10, Sunday, Finals
Indian Men's opponents in the first round at the French Open 2024 badminton tournament:
Singles:
Kidambi Srikanth (India) Vs Chou Tein-Chen (Chinese Taipei)
HS Prannoy (India) Vs Ly Guang Zu (China)
Lakshya Sen (India) Vs Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan)
Priyanshu Rajawat (India) Vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
Doubles:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (India) Vs Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi (Malaysia)
Indian Women's opponent in the first round at the French Open 2024 badminton tournament:
Singles:
PV Sindhu (India) Vs Michelle Li (Canada)
Doubles:
Treesa Jolly & Gayathri Gopichand (India) Vs Tanisha Crasto & Ashwini Ponnapa (India)
Where to watch the French Open 2024 badminton tournament?
In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.
One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.