French Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know

From India, eleven badminton players are buckling up to shine at the French Open 2024, seeking a better ranking in the Olympic Qualifications. The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is returning after recovering from injury and is ready to take on the challenge of Canada's Michelle Li.

The spotlight will be on India's leading men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the French Open title in 2022 and were the runners-up in 2019.

Additionally, the eyes will be on Lakshya Sen who will face Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in the first round and also HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action to secure the berth for the Paris Games that will take place at the same venue in July.