India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Pullela Gopichand Picks Badminton Medal Favourites

"It would be fair to say that, as the world number ones today, they are definitely a prospect to win at the highest level," Gopichand said at the announcement of 'Revsportz Sports Conclave' at Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club.

"They are a solid pair; whenever they step on the court, they are one of the favorites. Months away, today, if I have to pick across sports, across countries, any one pair which is the pair to beat at the Olympics, it will have to be Satwik and Chirag."