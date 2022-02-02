Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022: 'Won’t be Surprised If Someone Opts Out', Says Josh Hazlewood

Australia are expected to visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The tour comprises three Tests, three ODIs and a T20 International.

Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022: 'Won’t be Surprised If Someone Opts Out', Says Josh Hazlewood
Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore will host Australia vs Pakistan Tests. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 1:05 pm

Seasoned Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood said he won’t be surprised if some of his national teammates refuse to tour Pakistan next month on security grounds. Australia are expected to tour Pakistan in March, the first time in 24 years since a Mark Taylor-led team visited the Asian country in 1998. (More Cricket News)

“There's a lot of things in place and there's been a lot of work in the background by CA and the ACA,” cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

“So the trust is quite high there from the players, but there would certainly be some concerns from the players and I wouldn't be surprised if some of them don't make the tour. And that's very fair. People will discuss it with their families ... and come up with an answer and everyone respects that.”

Related stories

AUS Vs SL: Josh Hazlewood Picked For Sri Lanka Series; David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Sit Out

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Josh Hazlewood Unsure Of His Return In Fourth Test At Sydney

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Injury Concerns Pile Up For England, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Hobart Test

Australia's tour of Pakistan comprises three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International. The Test matches are scheduled to take place in Karachi (March 3-7), Rawalpindi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25), which will also be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5.

Hazlewood had missed a major part of the team's triumphant Ashes campaign against England owing to a frustrating side strain, leaving him on the sidelines.

“If I'd had a normal (side strain), a big injury and you know you're going to be out, then you can deal with it all at once. But it just kept teasing, kept teasing, I might be able to play this one, I might be able to play that one,” said Hazlewood.

“I've certainly had a typical side strain, where you tear your oblique (muscle), you can't bowl another ball and are out for at least six or seven weeks. This one was different ... the strength came back really quickly... It was just bowling, that dynamic movement, that caused a bit of grief. It was an unusual one.”

Asked how he felt after Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0, the 31-year-old pacer said: "It was very frustrating. You probably don't realize it as much now, but when you look back in 10 years ... people will talk about the Ashes when they won 4-0 in 2021 ... and it'd hit you again.

“It was frustrating watching and obviously as time goes on, you'd be reminded of it more often than not. But that's part of fast bowling, I guess.”

Tags

Sports Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022 Pakistan Vs Australia PAK Vs AUS Josh Hazlewood Pakistan National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Ashes 2021-22 Cricket Australia Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

New Zealand All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Receives ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021

New Zealand All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Receives ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021

ICC Men’s T20 Rankings: KL Rahul Moves A Place Up To 4th In Batting Charts, Virat Kohli Static At 10th

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 9 Live

NZ Vs SA: Keegan Petersen Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour After Testing COVID Positive

South Africa Coach Mark Boucher’s Racism Case Hearing Postponed Until May

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths