Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Japan, Korea Republic Enter Quarter-Finals

Japan and Korea Republic both have six points each to their credit. Both teams will finish at the top two spots in the Group C points table of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Japan, Korea Republic Enter Quarter-Finals
Japan ease past Vietnam on Monday to enter quarter-finals of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. - Twitter/@afcasiancup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:38 pm

Defending champions Japan expectedly secured their place in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup after a dominating 3-0 win over Vietnam in a Group C match in Pune on Monday. (More Football News)

The win took Japan to six points from two matches and they, together with Korea Republic, who defeated Myanmar 2-0 earlier on Monday, are assured of a top two finish.

Related stories

AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022: COVID-hit India Fail To Field Team Vs Chinese Taipei In Mumbai

The two East Asian rivals will meet on Thursday to decide the top spot while Vietnam will aim to defeat Myanmar in order to stand a chance of claiming one of the two best third-placed slots into the knockout stage.

Japan, defending the AFC Women's Asian Cup titles won in 2014 and 2018, started with their confidence high following the 5-0 win over Myanmar with head coach Futoshi Ikeda only retaining captain Saki Kumagai, Risa Shimizu and Mina Tanaka in his starting lineup. 

Japan took the lead in the 38th minute when Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Khim spilled Hana Takahashi's effort, with Narumiya converting from close range.

They doubled their lead five minutes into the second half as Kumagai was the fastest to react after Tanaka's header saw the ball rebound off the woodwork. 

Japan found their third eight minutes later with Kumagai at the heart of the action, as the skipper redirected a corner kick into the centre of the box for an unmarked Narumiya to slot home.

Korea Republic Beat Myanmar

Earlier, Korea eked out a 2-0 win over a resolute Myanmar side in another Group C match at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Lee Geum-min opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and Ji So-yun, the game's Most Valuable Player, played a major part in the second -- an own goal by Mayanmar -- seven minutes from time.

The Koreans looked set to make light work of their opponents, with Cho So-hyun heading wide inside the first minute, but Myanmar frustrated them as the first half wore on.

Tags

Sports Football AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Hammer Singapore 9-1, Enter Semis

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Hammer Singapore 9-1, Enter Semis

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Thrash East Bengal 4-0, Reclaim Top Spot

SA Vs IND: Perform Or Perish, Rahul Dravid's Hard Talk Aimed At Stability Ahead Of ODI World Cup in 2023

ICC Awards 2021: From Smriti Mandhana To Shaheen Afridi, Check Out Who Got What

IPL 2022: Lucknow Franchise To Be Known as ‘Lucknow Super Giants’, Reveals Team Owner

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary