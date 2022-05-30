Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

‘Gujarat Titans Is Right Example For Any Team In World', Says Hardik Pandya After Maiden IPL Title

Making their debut in IPL this season, Gujarat Titans won the title by beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final on Sunday.

‘Gujarat Titans Is Right Example For Any Team In World', Says Hardik Pandya After Maiden IPL Title
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya lifts the IPL 2022 trophy. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 10:16 am

Five-time IPL winner Hardik Pandya wants ‘any team in the world’ to take a leaf out of Gujarat Titans’ maiden IPL triumph on their debut season and stated this victory will be something the coming generations will talk about.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Hardik’s Gujarat Titans capped off a dream campaign by lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad. Hardik became the fourth Indian captain to win an IPL and the only to have not led at the international level.  

Related stories

IPL 2022 Final, GT Vs RR: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals To Win Title On Debut - In Pics

GT Vs RR, IPL 2022 Final: Gary Kirsten Hails Hardik Pandya's Leadership After Gujarat Titans' Title Win

GT Vs RR, IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals, Win Dream Title On Debut

“This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen,” said Hardik during the post-match presentation ceremony. Hardik has won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians.

After being released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the auctions this season, Hardik was roped in by Gujarat Titans in the draft and was made the captain. Not given much chance after the mega auctions in February, Gujarat Titans topped the table after the league stage.

With no proper match-winners on the side baring Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, and the support staff that consisted Ashish Nehra (head coach), Vikram Solanki (Director of Cricket) and Gary Kirsten (mentor), Gujarat Titans performed like a unit and proved once again what teamwork does.

“This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it,” Hardik said. “Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special.”

The Gujarat Titans' triumphant skipper said he knew he was going to bat at number four for the first-timers after they got done with the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. “When the auction finished, I knew I would have to bat at No. 4,” added the all-rounder.

Gujarat's highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss. Asked about his bowling, he said, “Wanted to show at the right time what I've worked hard for.

“Today was the day from the bowling point of view I saved the best for the best. Second ball of my spell when I got Sanju (Samson) out, saw that if you hit the wicket hard and hit the seam something is gonna (going to) happen.

“It's all about sticking to the right lengths, asking the batters to play the right shots.” Hardik, known for his big-hitting abilities, curbed his attacking instinct to some extend during the tournament, focussing more on guiding his team with his calm and composed leadership.

“For me my team is the most important. I've always been that kind of individual. If I were to have a worse season and my team wins, I'll take that. I will take the trophy any day over striking at 160. My team comes first for me.”

Speaking about his batting, he said, “Batting comes first to me, always going to be close to my heart.” Hardik has enjoyed a splendid run in his fresh IPL season with his home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored nearly 500 runs while also picking up plenty of wickets.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Rashid Khan Ashish Nehra Hardik Pandya Gary Kirsten Sanju Samson Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read