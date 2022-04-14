Youth Stabbed To Death, 3 Injured After Scuffle In Rajasthan's Kota

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death and three others were injured after 10 assailants, armed with iron rods and sharp weapons, attacked them in Gumanpura area here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Banjara (24), a resident of Bhoi Mohalla, worked as daily wage labourer, they said.

Banjara, while returning from work on Wednesday night, had slapped two people, Golu and Aman, following a scuffle when they were playing cards in his locality, Circle Officer Gumanpura Lakhan Lal said.

Following this, the main accused along with eight others barged into Banjara's house around 1 am, attacked him and his family members and fled from the spot, Lal said.

Rakesh sustained fatal knife injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

Three family members who tried to save Banjara also sustained injuries in the attack, the officer said.

The police lodged a case of murder under sections of the Indian Penal Code against Aman, Golu, Lucky Phephda, Baccha, Bijli and five others, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Thursday morning, the officer said.