Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Youth Stabbed To Death, 3 Injured After Scuffle In Rajasthan's Kota

The deceased sustained fatal knife injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, said an official.

Youth Stabbed To Death, 3 Injured After Scuffle In Rajasthan's Kota
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 4:37 pm

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death and three others were injured after 10 assailants, armed with iron rods and sharp weapons, attacked them in Gumanpura area here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Banjara (24), a resident of Bhoi Mohalla, worked as daily wage labourer, they said.

Banjara, while returning from work on Wednesday night, had slapped two people, Golu and Aman, following a scuffle when they were playing cards in his locality, Circle Officer Gumanpura Lakhan Lal said.

Related stories

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed

ABVP Seeks Permission To Install Loudspeakers On Crossings To Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Student Injured After Bathroom Ceiling Collapses At JNU Hostel

Following this, the main accused along with eight others barged into Banjara's house around 1 am, attacked him and his family members and fled from the spot, Lal said.

Rakesh sustained fatal knife injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

Three family members who tried to save Banjara also sustained injuries in the attack, the officer said.

The police lodged a case of murder under sections of the Indian Penal Code against Aman, Golu, Lucky Phephda, Baccha, Bijli and five others, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Thursday morning, the officer said. 

Tags

National Death Youth Stabbing Attack Stabbed Murder Rajasthan Scuffle Attempt To Murder Kota, Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat