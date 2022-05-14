Saturday, May 14, 2022
Yogi Adityanath Says India Moving Ahead Under PM Modi's Leadership, Urges People To Follow 'Dharma'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also said that all religions lead to same destination, while saying that when a nation is strong its religion is also strong.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(File photo) PTI photo

Updated: 14 May 2022 7:57 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said all religions lead to the same destination, and urged everyone to follow the path of 'dharma'.

During his two-day visit to Varanasi, he attended the Pattabhishek program of Dr. Mallikarjuna Shivacharya Swami as the 87th Jagadguru of Shri Kashi Peeth in the Veer Shaiv Sammelan organised at Jangambari Mutt.

He said that there are different religions, sects and communities in India.

"They are different routes to reach the same destination. The goal of all is the same 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', which works to connect all of us. We all should always follow the path of ‘dharma’,” he said.

He said that "when a nation is strong, its religion is also strong".

"Today India is firmly moving ahead in the world under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. 

Adityanath stressed that everyone has to join the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Abhiyan'.(With PTI inputs)
 

